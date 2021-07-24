College notes

ALDERSON BROADDUS UNIVERSITY
Ashley Elliott, Ethan Garwood, Ezekiel Hand, Christal McClain and Julene Williams of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, W.Va.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Allyson DeRemer, Hunter Rose and Riley Saunders of Spotsylvania County have graduated from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Jameson Woodard of Culpeper County; Donavan Jackson of Gordonsville; Justine South of King George County; Victoria Berndt, Ryan Boyette, Elizabeth Heflin, Madeline Hummel and Sarah Tiller of Spotsylvania County; and Sandra Coffee of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College , Emory.
GETTYSBURG COLLEGE
Daniel Jones of Culpeper County; Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg; and Daniel Tate of Partlow were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY
Dustin Godtfring of Orange County earned a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Samual Lydick of King George County earned a Master of Science in explosives engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Mo.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Matthew Roca of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental sustainability, health and safety and a Master of Science in environmental, health and safety management.
Faith Falco of Colonial Beach; Caleb Bush of King George County; Alex Kneipp, Clay Rankin and Kaylee Willard of Spotsylvania County; and Morgan Hamilton, Sarah Sabal and Michelle Snow of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.
SAINT MICHAEL’S COLLEGE
Makenzie Keenan Wright of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater at Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.