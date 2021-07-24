 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALDERSON BROADDUS UNIVERSITY

Ashley Elliott, Ethan Garwood, Ezekiel Hand, Christal McClain and Julene Williams of Fredericksburg were named to the dean’s list at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, W.Va.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Allyson DeRemer, Hunter Rose and Riley Saunders of Spotsylvania County have graduated from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.

EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE

Jameson Woodard of Culpeper County; Donavan Jackson of Gordonsville; Justine South of King George County; Victoria Berndt, Ryan Boyette, Elizabeth Heflin, Madeline Hummel and Sarah Tiller of Spotsylvania County; and Sandra Coffee of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College , Emory.

GETTYSBURG COLLEGE

Daniel Jones of Culpeper County; Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg; and Daniel Tate of Partlow were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.

LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

Dustin Godtfring of Orange County earned a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.

MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Samual Lydick of King George County earned a Master of Science in explosives engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Mo.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Matthew Roca of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental sustainability, health and safety and a Master of Science in environmental, health and safety management.

Faith Falco of Colonial Beach; Caleb Bush of King George County; Alex Kneipp, Clay Rankin and Kaylee Willard of Spotsylvania County; and Morgan Hamilton, Sarah Sabal and Michelle Snow of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.

SAINT MICHAEL’S COLLEGE

Makenzie Keenan Wright of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater at Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND

Niamh Connell and Madeline Kenerly of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list and awarded St. Mary’s Scholar academic honors at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, Md.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle Scout
Announcements

Eagle Scout

Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert