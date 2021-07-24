College notes

Dustin Godtfring of Orange County earned a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.

MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Samual Lydick of King George County earned a Master of Science in explosives engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Mo.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Matthew Roca of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental sustainability, health and safety and a Master of Science in environmental, health and safety management.

Faith Falco of Colonial Beach; Caleb Bush of King George County; Alex Kneipp, Clay Rankin and Kaylee Willard of Spotsylvania County; and Morgan Hamilton, Sarah Sabal and Michelle Snow of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.

SAINT MICHAEL’S COLLEGE

Makenzie Keenan Wright of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater at Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.