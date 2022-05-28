College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Dwyer Neal of Colonial Beach earned a Master of Science in human resource management; Macauley Calhoun of Barboursville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Collin Carpenter of Gordonsville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education; Davin Kines of Amissville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science and global studies; Jenna Ashley of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in nutritional science; Trenity Bumbrey of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Kaitlyn Drake of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Lauren Eye of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science and sociology; Angel Finch of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental science; McPherson Frye of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Jacob Grabeel of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Kinley Hambrick of Bumpass earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Victoria Hertenstein of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Logan Poff of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Renee Polome of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Juan Romero of Unionville earned a Bachelor of Arts in digital media arts; Noah Ross of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in digital media arts; Erin Ryder of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Brandon Waller of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Tyrone Warren of Unionville earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry; and Melody White of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
People are also reading…
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Emily Davis of King George County earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts; Sarah Grossen of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry; Alyssa Himsey of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Garrett Howard of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Jeremy Schaar of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science; Chris Simmons of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Brittney Timmons of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Olivia Weisenborn of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Grossen was also recognized with the Outstanding CA Award for her three-year commitment to serving as a community advisor in residence halls at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Emily Callahan, Isabella Gravina–Kursell and Karsen Powers of Amissville; Jessica Steak of Bowling Green; Jarrett Weakley of Culpeper County; Taylor Boruch, Carolyne Browe, Logan Burnley, Alyson Carneal, Sarah Cole, Britney Conner, Ashley Frederiksen, Rachel Garrison, Kristine Giraldi, Daniel Graves, Olivia Hupp, Jaylaysia Irizarry, Jasmine Jones, Sonia Kenfack, Savannah Lancaster, Ashlea Macwha, Emerson Mills, Elaine Myers, Paul Nguyen, Coleman O’Connor, Brigit O’Malley, Anna Pettry, Caleb Rippey, Davis Smith–Corbin, Brooke Thompson, Carli Wadas, Bryan White, Elizabeth Whitehurst, Sarah Berkeley Whitley and Elizabeth Ziemer of Fredericksburg; Deon Cooper, Jada Reeves and Devan Rowe of Gordonsville; Kyler Jackson of Kinsale; Kaliana Beard and Molly Turner of Locust Grove; Lauryn Eppard of Orange County; Emily Berry of Rhoadesville; Makayla Brooks of Rixeyville; Chanera Thomas of Ruther Glen; Neven Almaas, Ayden Kyle and Angel Johnson Truslow of Spotsylvania County; Kiera Adens, Edmund Amankwah, Dominique Louise Batac, Abby Counts, Steffani Espinoza, Prince Ewusie, Brittany Faragi, Brenston Furr, Amber Fredriksen, Isabel Hootselle, Rachel Hunter, Anna Kelly, Mahogany Kemp, Sabrina Lee, Dashawn Perry–Williams, Jenna Rae, Nolan Ragon, Wesley Wallace and Roni Wyche of Stafford County; and Macklin Wright of Unionville were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Radford University, Radford.