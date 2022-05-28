College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Dwyer Neal of Colonial Beach earned a Master of Science in human resource management; Macauley Calhoun of Barboursville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Collin Carpenter of Gordonsville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education; Davin Kines of Amissville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science and global studies; Jenna Ashley of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in nutritional science; Trenity Bumbrey of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Kaitlyn Drake of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Lauren Eye of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science and sociology; Angel Finch of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental science; McPherson Frye of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Jacob Grabeel of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Kinley Hambrick of Bumpass earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Victoria Hertenstein of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Logan Poff of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Renee Polome of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Juan Romero of Unionville earned a Bachelor of Arts in digital media arts; Noah Ross of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in digital media arts; Erin Ryder of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Brandon Waller of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Tyrone Warren of Unionville earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry; and Melody White of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.