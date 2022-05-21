College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Haley Bensinger of Spotsylvania County, a student at Bethany College; Lauren Eye of Spotsylvania and Tyrone Warren of Unionville, students at Bridgewater College; Emily Hatfield of Culpeper County, Devin Teri of Spotsylvania, Zandy Knoke of King George County and Rebecca Lazerson of Stafford County, students at Randolph-Macon College; Erin Flamm of Spotsylvania, a student at Roanoke College; Sydni Spradlin of Spotsylvania, a student at University of Lynchburg; and Sydney Collins of Fredericksburg, a student at Virginia Wesleyan University, have been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

BERRY COLLEGE

Emma Huffman of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Berry College, Rome, Georgia.

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Ayden Dixon of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in marketing, magna cum laude, at East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Rachel Hunter of Stafford County earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise, sport and health education at Radford University, Radford. Hunter was also commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US. Army.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Elizabeth Dosado and James Dosado of Ruther Glen; Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville; and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.