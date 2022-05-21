 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College notes

  • 0

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Haley Bensinger of Spotsylvania County, a student at Bethany College; Lauren Eye of Spotsylvania and Tyrone Warren of Unionville, students at Bridgewater College; Emily Hatfield of Culpeper County, Devin Teri of Spotsylvania, Zandy Knoke of King George County and Rebecca Lazerson of Stafford County, students at Randolph-Macon College; Erin Flamm of Spotsylvania, a student at Roanoke College; Sydni Spradlin of Spotsylvania, a student at University of Lynchburg; and Sydney Collins of Fredericksburg, a student at Virginia Wesleyan University, have been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

BERRY COLLEGE

Emma Huffman of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Berry College, Rome, Georgia.

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

People are also reading…

Ayden Dixon of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in marketing, magna cum laude, at East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Rachel Hunter of Stafford County earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise, sport and health education at Radford University, Radford. Hunter was also commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US. Army.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Elizabeth Dosado and James Dosado of Ruther Glen; Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville; and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert