The Citadel

Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg was named to the president’s list. Bryan Dela Cruz and Elijah Joseph of Fredericksburg; Elijah Bass and Kelsey Cordero of Stafford County; and Cooper Morse of Culpeper County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. Dela Cruz, Joseph, Morse, Treiber and Bass were also awarded gold stars.

Emerson College

Cora Glazer of Spotsylvania County and Ezekiel Manry of Stafford County participated in the production of “Paris” in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Georgia Southern University

Hiram Luciano–Olivencia of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia.

Lee University

Jessica Berry of Locust Grove and Jordan Lyon of King George County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee.

Lees McRae College

Emma Shropshire of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lees McRae College, Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Missouri State University

Isaac Ankomah of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity at Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.

Presbyterian College

Fenix Digiacomo of Spotsylvania County and Isabel Whitman of Fredericksburg were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Presbyterian College, Clinton, South Carolina.

Quinnipiac University

Averial Evans of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Radford University

Emily Marguerite Callahan of Amissville; James Mervin Nagel and Jarrett D. Weakley of Culpeper County; Candice Nicole Amick, Jada Toni Andrew, Aniyah Benjamin, Carolyne Elizabeth Browe, Sarah Elizabeth Cole, Ricky D. Farrell, Rachel Maxine Garrison, Sierra Rosie Lee Gibson, Kristine Giraldi, Josalynn Cady Holmes, Sophia M. Housand, Jaylaysia Angelina Irizarry, Karen Elizabeth Jank, Cortez Christopher Jones, Jasmine Monet Jones, Elaine Marie Myers, Lauren Elizabeth Myers, Coleman O’Connor, Brigit O’Malley, Sariah Reign Ramsey, Myka Lonnniese Reed, Bryan Alfredo Rivas, Davis Kathryn Smith–Corbin, Brooke Elizabeth Thompson, Elizabeth A Wahl, Bryan Conner White and Elizabeth Ann Whitehurst of Fredericksburg; Jada A. Reeves of Gordonsville; Emily Nicole Boling and Miles Ibrahim LeVere of King George County; Kayla Mekenzie Hutchison and Paul Michael Wilson of Locust Grove; Lauryn H. Eppard of Orange County; Leah E. Barnhill of Ruther Glen; Kyle Anthony Fauscett, William O. Gabeler, Angel Renae Johnson Truslow and Nyasia Princess Walker of Spotsylvania County; Kiera Adens, Dominique Louise Escalona Batac, Raichelle Alexandra Cornelius, Emma Zemrose Cook, Salome O. Cook, Abby Marie Counts, Shannon Nicole Dunsmore, Steffani Espinoza, Prince Ewusie, Brittany Rose Faragi, Leila Hamze, Camden W. McGookin, Jochebed S. Ntiamoah, Samantha Marie Oliver, Jennifer Nohemy Palacios, Jenna Marie Pelletier, Dashawn Relandre Perry–Williams, Nolan Paul Ragon, Brandon Spencer Smith and Roni A. Wyche of Stafford County; Arianna Emma Colson of Unionville; and Kyla Rae Houck of Woodford have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Radford University, Radford.

Devante Mosley of Stafford and Tatiana Tshibuyi of Fredericksburg participated in the university’s annual Advocacy Day. A tradition that is in its 23rd year, Advocacy Day allows students to share the importance of their state-supported education with General Assembly members and to ask elected representatives to consider voting for legislation that would benefit the university.

Shenandoah University

Janelle Anderson of Stafford County is one of eight Shenandoah University students selected for a weeklong experiential learning trip centered around Super Bowl LVII and its related events. The group will also visit the offices of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, meet a representative from the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and tour Chase Field (home of the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks) and Phoenix Raceway.

West Virginia University

Sean Elliott of Stafford County earned a degree in general business; Alyssa Gilmore of Amissville earned a degree in history and international studies; Ashley Pellegrino of Stafford earned a degree in animal and nutritional sciences; Kyle Perreault of Spotsylvania County earned a degree in human resource management; Adam Triassi of Locust Grove earned a degree in multidisciplinary studies; and Sacha Weller of Fredericksburg earned a degree in criminology.

Alyssa Gilmore of Amissville; Dylan Duceman, Regan Duceman, Chaney Ganninger, Talitha Muggeridge and Christelle Temple of Fredericksburg; Andrew Grossen of King George County; Joseph Bishop of Locust Grove; Carson Magee of Orange County; Isabelle Edmunds, Hannah Jones and Kevin Miller of Stafford were named to the president’s list.

Kelly Doherty, Melissa Stuckey and Julia Woodard of Culpeper County; Lauren Cobb, Breanna Roach, Samuel Rotsch and Jessica Szczepanski of Fredericksburg; Isabel Cruz and Jacob Garrant of King George; Donavan Beaver and Kaitlyn Bowling of Spotsylvania; and Karoline Colucci, Gretchen Nichols, Quinelle Richardson and Annabelle Short of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Wilkes University

Mohammad Alhalabi of Culpeper County received a Master of Science in Nursing from Wilkes University, Wilkes–Barre, Pennsylvania.