Berea College

Raoul Mukiza of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Berea College, Berea, Kentucky.

Centenary University

Kendall E. Zywiak of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Centenary University, Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Commonwealth

University–Lock Haven

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Commonwealth University–Lock Haven, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

Georgia State University

Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the president’s list, and Kaycee Awuah of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.

Kennesaw State

Ashley Proffitt of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Mars Hill University

Nevaeh Faith Louden of Fredericksburg was named to the honor roll of the academic dean for the fall 2022 semester at Mars Hill University, Mars Hill, North Carolina.

Miami University

Zach Ellia of Spotsylvania County, and Benjamin Eichberg and Wendy Poe of Stafford County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Mississippi State University

Michael Cassidy of Stafford County and Mikayla Thorne of Fredericksburg were named to the fall 2022 deans’ list at Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi.

Radford University

Devon Jones of Fredericksburg has received the NAMM Foundation President’s Innovation Award and the opportunity to participate in The 2023 NAMM Show, April 13–15, in Anaheim, California.

State University of New York

Lucy Dixon of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at SUNY–Morrisville, Morrisville, New York.

University of Alabama

Tara Bain of Stafford County earned a Master of Library and Information Studies, and Tyler Lienhart of Barboursville earned a Master of Arts.

Cheryl Dunn of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Lexine Guerrero of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences; Brooke Nowak of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering; and Kyleigh Tierney of Partlow earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

University of Iowa

Elinor Rogers of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list, and Kathleen Oros of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Michael Benny Baca of King George County earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Kameela Clark of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in health care administration; Wairimu Kamau of Stafford County earned a Master of Business Administration; Alvin Ndikefor of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in data analytics; and Edward Stanley Watkins III of Stafford earned a Master of Science in digital forensics and cyber investigation.

Olanrewaju Afolabi of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Kyra Dagel Armstrong of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science and software development and security; Kenneth Oliver Balderson Jr. of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies; Lauren Sierra Birden of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Daniel Boseman of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Andrea Lynn Cobb of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Janell Cruey of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting; Eqbal Danish of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Michael J. Hildreth of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting; Nakeitha Huntley of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in social science; Hannah Ingram of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in digital media and web technology; Eric T. Jackson Sr. of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management; Chelsea Logan of King George earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems management; Emilio Luna–Gomez of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Thomas Madden of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Kristof Maul of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Francis Mike Mengote of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Neil A. Messer of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Kwame Attah Nyanin of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity; Todd Andrew Ochs of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Nicole Marie Quamina of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Brandon Ritter of Dahlgren earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jamison Thomas Smith of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kelly Jo Stanko of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies; Gregory St Val of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management; Chase Tapley of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic communication; Khara C. Tapley of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies; Victor David Velez of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in history; and Jeffrey Wills of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity.

Marc Cabe and Veronica Gonzalez of Stafford; Mashanda Genice Wellman of Ruther Glen; and Ricky Willerson of Fredericksburg earned an associate of arts in general studies at University of Maryland Global Campus.

University of Rhode Island

Sareena Shetti of Spotsylvania County and Noelle Sterner of Stafford County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

University of Vermont

Hailey Veras of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont.

Western Carolina University

Mya Carter of King George County was named to the fall 2022 chancellor’s list at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Wofford College

Emma Stalteri of Fredericksburg and Lily Wiley of Orange County have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.