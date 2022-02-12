College notes

PARK UNIVERSITY

Ernest Dawson Jr. of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Business Administration in innovation and quality management, and Lisa K. Lopez of Bealeton earned a Master of Business Administration in homeland security.

Mandy E. Brown of Fredericksburg earned a graduate certificate in project management, and Todd J. Chidester of Ruckersville earned a graduate certificate in disaster and emergency management.

James Michael Brady of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics; Alicia N. Brooks of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in social psychology; Teresa D. Edwards of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration/personal financial planning, magna cum laude; Oshane R. Francis of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration/management, summa cum laude; Zachary Tyler Gilkerson of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/law enforcement, cum laude; Enoch Godbolt of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in county management; Erika Del Rosario Holtz of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics, cum laude; Lisset Norma Justason of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management, magna cum laude; Sean Michael McMurrain of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies, summa cum laude; Malik O’Brien of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration/law enforcement; Dax Conrad Raeuchle of Quantico earned a Bachelor of Science in information and computer science/computer science, magna cum laude; and Reginald Dwight Roberson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics, cum laude.

Taylor R. Hebert of Fredericksburg; Nathaniel F. Ayala, Matthew Gong and Brooklyn S. Staton of Quantico; Katherine Esther Hodge of Spotsylvania County; and Marita Josie Ann McKain of Stafford earned associate degrees through Park University, Parkville, Mo.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS

Daniel Abrokwah of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity technology; Ivan Ayala of Stafford earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity technology; Eric Blanco of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in digital forensics and cyber investigation; Rosemond Dankwah of Stafford earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity technology; Michael Easley of Stafford earned a Master of Science in management; Cesar Ferrer of Stafford earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Martin Fraley of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in management; Catrina Johnson of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in management; Jason Loveland of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in transformational leadership; and Corey Mason of Stafford earned a Master of Business Administration.

Olivia Akkerman of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Paul Boston of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Jasmine Bryant of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management; Christina Clawson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Shirley Copeland of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management studies; Jerome Foreman of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Patrick Gann of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in digital media and web technology; Michael Giddens of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Hugo Guerrero of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Michael Harner of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Joshua McConnell of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Billy Northcutt of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Mark Francis Padilla of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Derrick Prince of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Naomi Ramos of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Serena Scott of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Robert Stewart of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in homeland security; Eric Stratton of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems management; Joshua Walters of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in finance; Andre Washington of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Kevin White of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity management and policy; Kristina Zacharias of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in legal studies.

Rebecca Allor, Brandy Goodnoe, Garrett Gum and Jesus Venegas of Fredericksburg; and Ryo Bolanos, Yoan Garcia, Marquis Gay, Leslie Ridley and Ian Solanzo of Stafford earned an associate degree through University of Maryland Global Campus.