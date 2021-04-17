College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Jayme Kohler of Stafford County was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Fla.

GETTYSBURG COLLEGE

Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg and Daniel Tate of Partlow have been named to the dean’s honor list, and Daniel Jones of Culpeper County has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY

Marc A. Mains of Spotsylvania County and Savanah G. Scott of Warrenton have been named to the scholastic honor roll for the winter 2021 semester at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore.