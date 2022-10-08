College Notes

Capella University

Howard Edward Townsend III of Spotsylvania County recently completed his Ph.D. in information technology with a focus on information assurance and cyber security online at Capella University.

Emory & Henry College

Victoria Berndt and Eliana Durham of Spotsylvania County, Donavan Jackson of Gordonsville, Laurel Roberts of Orange County and Joshua Woodard of Culpeper County have graduated from Emory & Henry College, Emory.

Georgia State University

Stephanie Baumann of Spotsylvania County earned a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology, with a concentration in developmental psychology, and Casey Hollibaugh of Spotsylvania earned a Doctor of Philosophy in kinesiology.

Erin Lottes of Fredericksburg received a fellowship with the Brains & Behavior Fellows program. Lottes is a doctoral student in the Neuroscience Institute in the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.

Lebanon Valley College

Sydney Selby of Fredericksburg is one of 60 students selected as a first-year mentor to guide first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pennsylvania.

Radford University

Dominique Louise Batac from Stafford County was named to the Big South Conference’s 2021–22 Presidential Honor Roll. Batac plays women’s golf for Radford University.