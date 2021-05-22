College notes

BELMONT UNIVERSITY
Zachary Flores, Abby Geron and Emily Peterson of Spotsylvania County, and Kayla Rush of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Mike Evans of Lignum earned a Master of Divinity in seminary; Clover Cooper of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in recreation leadership and sport studies; A.J. Derricott of Ruther Glen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts; Taylor Hensley of Orange County graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, elementary education licensure, preK-6; Brandon Higgins of Culpeper County graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Leigh Lumsden of Orange graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Emily McCombs of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, elementary education licensure, preK-6; and Raychel Rapier of Culpeper graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, elementary education licensure, preK-6 from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
HINDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Timothy Holyfield of Stafford County has graduated from Hinds Community College, Raymond, Miss.
NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Floyd Bass of Stafford County was one of three students at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y., recognized by the New York City Mayor’s office for completing more than 100 hours of volunteer service during the last year.
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Michael York of Stafford County received a Master of Science in exercise and nutrition science, and Eric Zimmerman of Stafford received a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from The University of Tampa in Florida.
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
Casey Thompson of Stafford County has graduated cum laude with a Master of Teaching in early and elementary education from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.