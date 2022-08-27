College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Mary Stuart of King George County presented “Blueprints for Circle Engagement” to collegiate, faculty, staff, lifetime and alumni members of the society during one of six blocks of concurrent session offerings at the 2022 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Conference, held in June at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Jasmine Faye Terry of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in political science and Arabic and Middle East studies.

Luke Ward of King George County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY ANN ARBOR

Paulo Pulido of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 honors list at Concordia University Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY WISCONSIN

Christina Slick of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon, Wisconsin.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Lauren Jackson of Stafford County received the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Claire Chamberlin of Rhoadesville was named to the 2021–22 dean’s list at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin.

LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

Matthew Kassab of Stafford County was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Winter & Spring Academic Honor Roll and the United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team for the 2021–2022 season.

LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Kaatz also received the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award and was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete list for the 2021–22 academic year.

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY

Stephanie A. Keen–Pilecki of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy post professional at Mount Mary University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

PARK UNIVERSITY

Lila K. Riley of Stafford County earned a Master of Business Administration in human resource management; Ashley Monai Brown of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in social psychology; Todd A. Putnam of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in business administration/management; Darryl Joseph Daroczy of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in social psychology; Marisa C. Young of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in social psychology; Courtney Evan Olszta of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in management/human resources; Juan D. Arroyo of Quantico earned an associate degree in criminal justice administration; Alejandro DeLeon of Stafford earned an associate degree in management/accounting; Victoria Ann Gonzales of Quantico earned an associate degree in management; and Denise Ann Cornett of Warrenton earned an undergraduate certificate in terrorism and homeland security at Park University, Parkville, Missouri, and online.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS

Toddmichael Monger of Colonial Beach; Samantha Skeins of Culpeper County; Victoria Gruter and Terresa Lunsford of Dahlgren; Kyle Spencer Ammons, Innocential Asiamah, Jeffery Scott Boone, Marcus Brooks, Tyshawn Busby, Justin Corley, Andrea Crawley, Janell Cruey, Edson Decker, Barry Deleon-Lee, Sara Elbeheiry, James Fox, Richard Garrett, Rodney Gentry, Julie Hendges, Daniel Andrew Houtz, Hannah Ingram, Jacob James, Raymond Jentz, Alphea Jones, Clinton Lewis, Jon Martin, Kristopher Maxwell, Andrew Moore, Leslie Oblea-Reyes, Alimat Oyewoga, Nicole Marie Quamina, Connor Rehm, Gefjon Avelina Rivera, Sara Roth, Steven Rupp, Jason Sansky, Paul Scharer, Aleksandr Sergeev, Peter Serle, Arman Smith, Mary Sparks, Joseph Talbert, Brett Wasser, Farley Wooldridge and Edward Yawson of Fredericksburg; Georgianna Barnett, Sergio Camacho, Lucas Hinkes, Joshua Johnson, Aimee Lilley, Chelsea Logan, Taylor Octeau, Neil Oppermann and Matthew Steven Robinson of King George County; Charles Briggs and Paul Matthew Williams of Locust Grove; Lauren Petruskie of Oak Grove; Kimberly Mills of Ruther Glen; Janica Fagan, Xavier Garrido, Stephanie Joyce Kay, Orla Catherine Moore, Todd Ochs, Ross Roark and Jeffrey Wills of Spotsylvania County; and Donovan Baker, Madison Bargellini-Rogers, Thomas Bruns, Melissa Ann Carroll, Jose Cisneros, Daniel Crawmer, Nelson Danso, Alexander DeMine, Darryl Ellis, David England, Ashanti Ferguson, Yoan Garcia, Robert Garrison, Marquis Jaquist Gay, Jessica Geiser, Nicole Gibson, Brian Giddings, Jaylen Gomez, Kyle Hollis, Natashia Hooper, Keanna Hughey, Adam Klapiszewski, Duncan Maccubbin, Thomas Madden, Carol McGee, Neil Messer, Montana Nipper, Kenneth Allan Packwood, Nicole Patterson, Anngie Ramos Grullon, Mary Rangel, Garrett Reams, Brooke Robinson, Ralph Rodriguez, Kyle Santoliquido, Dominic Santos, Hassan Sesay, Robert Joseph Sonnenberg, Nutthavut Srisathith, Khara Tapley, David Tolbert, Victor David Velez, Ansley Coral Viel, Ashley Walker, Ryan White, Jonathon Williams and Gabriel Zepeda of Stafford County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH GEORGIA

Alexandra Gayne of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in international affairs with an Asian concentration at University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia. Gayne was also commissioned in the Army National Guard, military intelligence.