College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Caroline T. Antonio of Stafford County graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Raegan A. Baker of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Courtney I. Betts of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Mikaela A. Brooks of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Alexis N. Brown of Bowling Green graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication, technology and culture; Rachel S. Bullard of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Jezreel M. Chitty of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Shelby N. Foosness of Spotsylvania County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in environmental science; Kyle M. Graham of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Cheylyn Grant of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Jillian C. Hensley of Rhoadesville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in music; William B. Jenkins of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Keirsten L. Kennedy of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Rachael M. King of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Molly E. Lynch of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication, technology and culture; Hannah R. McClain of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Emmeline A. Mejia of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Amari M. Miles–Reid of Orange County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Claire M. Mocarski of Culpeper graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education; Avery N. Njau of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Taylor G. Sale of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Alexyss M. Talkington of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; and Kenneth J. Williams of King George County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.