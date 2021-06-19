College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Dwyer C. Neal of Colonial Beach earned a Master of Science in human resource management; Taylor O. Parker of Culpeper County earned a Master of Science in psychology-mental health professions; Shadae Strother of Locust Grove earned a Master of Science in athletic training.
Caroline T. Antonio of Stafford County graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Raegan A. Baker of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Courtney I. Betts of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Mikaela A. Brooks of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Alexis N. Brown of Bowling Green graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication, technology and culture; Rachel S. Bullard of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Jezreel M. Chitty of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Shelby N. Foosness of Spotsylvania County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in environmental science; Kyle M. Graham of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Cheylyn Grant of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Jillian C. Hensley of Rhoadesville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in music; William B. Jenkins of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Keirsten L. Kennedy of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Rachael M. King of Stafford graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Molly E. Lynch of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication, technology and culture; Hannah R. McClain of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Emmeline A. Mejia of Culpeper graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Amari M. Miles–Reid of Orange County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Claire M. Mocarski of Culpeper graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education; Avery N. Njau of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Taylor G. Sale of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Alexyss M. Talkington of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; and Kenneth J. Williams of King George County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Davin P. Kines of Amissville; Anna E. Mazurowski of Barboursville; Alexis N. Brown of Bowling Green; Sabrina E. Hillegass of Burr Hill; Raegan A. Baker, Cheyenne A. Barlow, Courtney I. Betts, Rachel S. Bullard, Makayla B. McCombs, Emmeline A. Mejia, Claire M. Mocarski, Renee C. Polome, Jillian C. Rife, Shelby L. Robinson and Shifa P. Tewari of Culpeper County; Collin A. Carpenter of Gordonsville; Benjamin M. Anderson of Jeffersonton; Kaitlyn A. Drake of Locust Grove; Shelby N. Foosness of Spotsylvania County; and Kelly A. Akers, Caroline T. Antonio, Molly E. Lynch, Samuel D. Sharps and Desiree Willis of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Colby Bestick, Morgan Blackwelder, Erin Cronce, Elizabeth Davies, Meghan Gates, Kamilah Kerr-El, Erin Lipkin, Jakob Ma, Loida Sanchez Castaneda, Jordan Shamukiga, Jamileth Silva, David Swartz and Rachel Whitley of Fredericksburg; Emily Burkholder, Lilian Castro, Owen Darcy, William English, Olivia Martin and Chrisney Pettit of King George County; Gabrielle Bozeman, Hanna Douglas, Dylan Holzer, Emily Kennedy, Reagan Piontek, Carter Sprinkle and Katharine Ziegler of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg.
RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE
Treg Balding of Orange County has been named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, South Prince George.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Paul Amaya of Barboursville; Abigail Hales and Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper County; Sarah Miller of Fredericksburg; A.J. Milligan of Gordonsville; Taryn McCormick of Jeffersonton; Emily Holden of Montross; Ashlee Myers is from Rixeyville; Mitchel Hale is from Ruther Glen; Deeanna Delcoco, Alicia Gomez, John Kindig and Ricky Perez–Macia of Spotsylvania County; Tinesha Allen, Abigayle Anderson, Michael Beutel, Jason Griffin, John Hayes, Sean McGinley, Jalen Mims, Madison Nichols, Elizabeth Ranberger and Austin Ward of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Shenandoah University, Winchester.