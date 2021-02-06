College notes

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania County has been named to the cast of the upcoming production of “A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical” at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
Erika Faison of Port Royal was named to the dean’s honor list for fall 2020 at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Hannah Kerns, Hayley Salsberry and Riley Saunders of Spotsylvania County were named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
David Waldner of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Calia Johnson of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.
KENNESAW STATE UNIVERSITY
Rachel Jacob of Fredericksburg was recently named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Ga.
NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Floyd Bass of Stafford County was named to the fall 2020 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y.
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Elinor Rogers of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.
UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS
Elizabeth Dosado of Ruther Glen was named to the president’s list; and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
WHEATON COLLEGE
Faith Clark of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.
YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA
Isabel Cox and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County, Madison Kauffmann of Culpeper County, Joel Marshall of Spotsylvania County, and Claire Shorb of Rixeyville were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.