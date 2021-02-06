College notes

NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Floyd Bass of Stafford County was named to the fall 2020 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

Elinor Rogers of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Elizabeth Dosado of Ruther Glen was named to the president’s list; and Jesse Kirby of Rixeyville and Juliet Montague of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

WHEATON COLLEGE

Faith Clark of Fredericksburg was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.

YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

Isabel Cox and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County, Madison Kauffmann of Culpeper County, Joel Marshall of Spotsylvania County, and Claire Shorb of Rixeyville were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.