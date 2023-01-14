College notes

Phi Kappa Phi

Corinne Bogden of Stafford County was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.

Austin Peay

State University

Emily Freel of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Bob Jones University

Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Colgate University

John Morgan of Stafford County has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York.

Emory & Henry College

Sandra Coffee, Alison Peters and Sarah Tiller of Fredericksburg; Justine South of King George County; and Madeline Hummel and Ava Thomas of Stafford County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College, Emory.

Kutztown University

Lauren Jackson of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

Lebanon Valley College

Sydney Selby of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pennsylvania.

Muskingum University

Devyn Stout of King George County was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio.

Radford University

Working closely with faculty and other students during the fall semester, undergraduate students solved wicked problems we face in society and on our planet and presented their research projects through poster projects at the 4th Winter CARD, or Creative Activities and Research Days. Participants included Jenna Petty of Barboursville; Jada Andrew, Aalyssa Litts and Davis Smith–Corbin of Fredericksburg; Deon Cooper of Gordonsville; Antonio Russo of Locust Grove; Iverson Thomas of Ruther Glen; and Leila Hamze, Denisha Hoosier, Camden McGookin, Devante Mosley and Jochebed Ntiamoah of Stafford County.

Shenandoah University

Matthew Schmidt of Amissville; Shannon Fowler of Culpeper County; Abigayle Anderson, Paige Eagleton, Alicia Gomez, Timothy Henderson, Jacob Jack, Aaron Leinenbach, Alexis Loder, Phoebe O’Kelly, Caroline Thomas, Brooke Vaillancourt and Lauren Winkler of Fredericksburg; Emily Holden of Montross; Joshua Lewis of Ruther Glen; Dylan Powers and Mackenzie Watkins of Spotsylvania County; and Gavin Barricklow, Allen Maxwell, Brynn Olden, Jensen Palmer, Emmanuelle Potter and Elizabeth Ranberger of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.

Brooke Athey of Amissville; Paul Amaya and Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Lauren Cox, Cassidy Morrison and Sage Viar of Culpeper; Zachary Freshwater and Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Javonna Brigham, Regan Fields, Kayla Gayle, Samuel Horn, Jonathan Margrave, Jalen Mims, Cassidy Plucker, Matthew Reffner, Kalea Saenz, Sadie Schwarting, Hannah Shero, Kayla Stephenson, Kiyah Stewart, Paige Wilcox and Makayla Williams of Fredericksburg; Sarah Berry of Rhoadesville; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville; Mitchel Hale and Kendrick Robinson of Ruther Glen; John Bernard, William Kramer and Hunter Showers of Spotsylvania; and Colin Briggs of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for fall 2022 at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

Slippery Rock University

Sydney Ulmer of Fredericksburg, Madison Primo of Spotsylvania County, Leslie Colliver of Stafford County and Elizabeth Schooley of Woodford were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

Troy University

Brian Pettis of Locust Grove was named to the provost’s list for the fall 2022 semester/Term 2 at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Union University

Sydney Whittaker of Ruther Glen was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Union University, Jackson, Tennessee.