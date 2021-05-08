College notes

EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Emily McCombs of Culpeper County was selected for the annual Courage to Teach Award by education department faculty at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Brigit O’Malley of Fredericksburg was credited as Leonard in a production of Masha Obolensky’s “Interior of the Artist Without Her Sister,” presented in a live virtual format at Emerson College, Boston, Mass. O’Malley was also selected for the Purple Key Leadership Society and recognized during the annual Emerson Recognition and Achievement Awards ceremony.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Sarah Sabal of Stafford County has been awarded both a State Department Critical Language Scholarship, the most prestigious language program for U.S. citizens, and the Boren Scholarship, which is supported by National Security. She will study abroad for a year in Taiwan.
STRAYER UNIVERSITY
Jessica Parent of King George County has accepted membership to The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Samantha Jo Irish of Stafford County is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in integrated marketing communications; and Connell Loughlin Zelazny of Fredericksburg is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in political science at University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
J.P. Carnes–Stine of Garrisonville, April Delisle and Tonya Kelley of Fredericksburg, and Henrietta Okyere and Jorge Luis Valle Ramos of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence for performing at a superior level at Western Governors University, Jersey City, N.J.