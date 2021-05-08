College notes

EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

Emily McCombs of Culpeper County was selected for the annual Courage to Teach Award by education department faculty at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Brigit O’Malley of Fredericksburg was credited as Leonard in a production of Masha Obolensky’s “Interior of the Artist Without Her Sister,” presented in a live virtual format at Emerson College, Boston, Mass. O’Malley was also selected for the Purple Key Leadership Society and recognized during the annual Emerson Recognition and Achievement Awards ceremony.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Sarah Sabal of Stafford County has been awarded both a State Department Critical Language Scholarship, the most prestigious language program for U.S. citizens, and the Boren Scholarship, which is supported by National Security. She will study abroad for a year in Taiwan.

STRAYER UNIVERSITY

Jessica Parent of King George County has accepted membership to The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI