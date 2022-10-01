 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College notes

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Delaney Crowley of Spotsylvania County earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Cierra Davis of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in health services administration. Mallory Dubell of Jeffersonton earned a bachelor’s in health sciences. Cody English of Stafford County earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. John Etheridge of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in computer information systems. Joshua Fisher of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in justice studies. Sydney Franklin of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology. Hannah Gallagher of Zion Crossroads earned a bachelor’s in health services administration. Jake Grimsley of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in music. Rhiley Harris of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in music. Hannah Heflin of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in health sciences. Brendan Ikner of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Lauren Lantz of Amissville earned a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary liberal studies. Charles Macris of Locust Grove earned a bachelor’s in international business. Thomas McMillen of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in business management. Kaylee Metzger of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in health services administration. Hannah Mills of Culpeper County earned a bachelor’s in general psychology. Tyler Moubray of Orange County earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Christian Reyes of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in communication studies. Drew Reynolds of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in justice studies. William Rodriguez of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in computer information systems. Donald Thurston of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology. William Tulloss of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s in general psychology. Brooke Ventura of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in health sciences. Jared Voyd of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Josiah Winstead of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in computer information systems.

Veronka Faltes and Jonathan Vazquez Silva of Fredericksburg, Emily Missana of Barboursville, and Cole LaBossiere of Spotsylvania were named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.

