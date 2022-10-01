College notes

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Delaney Crowley of Spotsylvania County earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Cierra Davis of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in health services administration. Mallory Dubell of Jeffersonton earned a bachelor’s in health sciences. Cody English of Stafford County earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. John Etheridge of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in computer information systems. Joshua Fisher of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in justice studies. Sydney Franklin of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology. Hannah Gallagher of Zion Crossroads earned a bachelor’s in health services administration. Jake Grimsley of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in music. Rhiley Harris of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in music. Hannah Heflin of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in health sciences. Brendan Ikner of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Lauren Lantz of Amissville earned a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary liberal studies. Charles Macris of Locust Grove earned a bachelor’s in international business. Thomas McMillen of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in business management. Kaylee Metzger of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in health services administration. Hannah Mills of Culpeper County earned a bachelor’s in general psychology. Tyler Moubray of Orange County earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Christian Reyes of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in communication studies. Drew Reynolds of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in justice studies. William Rodriguez of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in computer information systems. Donald Thurston of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology. William Tulloss of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s in general psychology. Brooke Ventura of Stafford earned a bachelor’s in health sciences. Jared Voyd of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management. Josiah Winstead of Fredericksburg earned a bachelor’s in computer information systems.