College notes

BATES COLLEGE

Margaret Flynn of Sandy Point was named to the dean’s list at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Madison Douglas of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production; Kassandra Moore of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Arts in writing, literature and publishing; and Brigit O’Malley of Stafford received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater and performance.

Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg; Ava Sparico of Ruther Glen; and Nathaniel Strobl and Helina Yared of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Alison Hamlin of Stafford County has been named to the president’s list, and Kyleigh Richardson of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY