College notes

BATES COLLEGE
Margaret Flynn of Sandy Point was named to the dean’s list at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Madison Douglas of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production; Kassandra Moore of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Arts in writing, literature and publishing; and Brigit O’Malley of Stafford received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater and performance.
Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg; Ava Sparico of Ruther Glen; and Nathaniel Strobl and Helina Yared of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Alison Hamlin of Stafford County has been named to the president’s list, and Kyleigh Richardson of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
Kamron Smith of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in education, middle level teaching and learning at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.
SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Randall Gaskins of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Sheena Martin of King George County has been named to the provost’s list for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020–21 academic year at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Kathryn Brown of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science, and Leah Brodie of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in communication at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Zoe Truxon of King George County has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Conn.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
Kirsten Brown of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY
Alexander Todd Heap of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science from Washington and Lee University, Lexington.
Janae Darby of Stafford is one of 50 Washington and Lee University students to receive a 2021 Johnson Opportunity Grant.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Declan Williams of Fredericksburg and Conner McKevitt of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.