James Madison University
Natalie Asimacopoulos of Fredericksburg earned a master's degree in occupational therapy; William Blackstock of Barboursville earned a master's degree in education; Emily Bloom of Stafford County earned a master's degree in occupational therapy; Kaitlyn Johnson of Locust Grove earned a master's degree in occupational therapy; Nabil Naim of Fredericksburg earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies; Grant Rankins of Spotsylvania County earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies; and Corey Stiver of Culpeper County earned a master's degree in education.
Haylee Edwards of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a degree in English; Anna Heflin of Stafford graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communication sciences and disorders; Allison Simpson of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a degree in nursing; and Mary D'Lugos of Fredericksburg graduated cum laude with a degree in business management.
Brandon Allen of Montross earned a degree in general psychology; Mark Baechtel of Fredericksburg earned a degree in health sciences; Sydni Bornschein of Fredericksburg earned a degree in accounting; Lauren Breland of Stafford earned a degree in health sciences; Patrick Campfield of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer science; Kiara Christian of Fredericksburg earned a degree in general psychology; Rebekah Coles of Barboursville earned a degree in history; Cassidy Crabtree of Fredericksburg earned a degree in justice studies; David Deaderick of Fredericksburg earned a degree in media arts and design; Sheryl Frazier of Locust Grove earned a degree in individualized study; Quionee French of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer information systems; Sydney Hayes of Culpeper earned a degree in sport and recreation management; Conner Herndon of King George County earned a degree in business management; Nicholas Jones of Reva earned a degree in computer science; Liam Kauthen of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer information systems; Kristian Lofgren of Fredericksburg earned a degree in biology; Justin Moore of Stafford earned a degree in computer information systems; Gianna Morreale of Fredericksburg earned a degree in communication studies; Nicholas Murphy of Stafford earned a degree in business management; Hunter Niestrath of Barboursville earned a degree in public administration; Jacobi Paul of Stafford earned a degree in public administration; Maxwell Powell of Spotsylvania earned a degree in history; Hunter Powell of Spotsylvania earned a degree in public administration; Sarah Shelton of Fredericksburg earned a degree in general psychology; Abigale Smith of Stafford earned a degree in geography; Aliyah Torres of Barboursville earned a degree in kinesiology; Shawn Vanderlyn of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer science; Hannah Welmers of King George earned a degree in nursing; and Rylan Williams of Fredericksburg earned a degree in economics at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.