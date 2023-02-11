James Madison University

Brandon Allen of Montross earned a degree in general psychology; Mark Baechtel of Fredericksburg earned a degree in health sciences; Sydni Bornschein of Fredericksburg earned a degree in accounting; Lauren Breland of Stafford earned a degree in health sciences; Patrick Campfield of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer science; Kiara Christian of Fredericksburg earned a degree in general psychology; Rebekah Coles of Barboursville earned a degree in history; Cassidy Crabtree of Fredericksburg earned a degree in justice studies; David Deaderick of Fredericksburg earned a degree in media arts and design; Sheryl Frazier of Locust Grove earned a degree in individualized study; Quionee French of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer information systems; Sydney Hayes of Culpeper earned a degree in sport and recreation management; Conner Herndon of King George County earned a degree in business management; Nicholas Jones of Reva earned a degree in computer science; Liam Kauthen of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer information systems; Kristian Lofgren of Fredericksburg earned a degree in biology; Justin Moore of Stafford earned a degree in computer information systems; Gianna Morreale of Fredericksburg earned a degree in communication studies; Nicholas Murphy of Stafford earned a degree in business management; Hunter Niestrath of Barboursville earned a degree in public administration; Jacobi Paul of Stafford earned a degree in public administration; Maxwell Powell of Spotsylvania earned a degree in history; Hunter Powell of Spotsylvania earned a degree in public administration; Sarah Shelton of Fredericksburg earned a degree in general psychology; Abigale Smith of Stafford earned a degree in geography; Aliyah Torres of Barboursville earned a degree in kinesiology; Shawn Vanderlyn of Fredericksburg earned a degree in computer science; Hannah Welmers of King George earned a degree in nursing; and Rylan Williams of Fredericksburg earned a degree in economics at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.