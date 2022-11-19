College Notes

Omicron Delta Kappa

Mary E. Stuart of King George County is a current student trustee for the Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation Inc. In the 2022–23 academic year, Stuart is serving as the society’s National Student Vice Chair and Chair of the Student Advisory Board. Her term on the board will conclude in June 2024.

Kelsey Cordero of Stafford County and Cooper Morse of Culpeper County were initiated into the national leadership honor society at The Citadel — The Military College of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina.

Biola University

Kyrie Codd of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Biola University, LaMirada, California.

Bridgewater College

Joseph Sepulveda of Stafford County will perform with Bridgewater College’s Symphonic Band. Sepulveda is a principal player on clarinet.

McDaniel College

Jacqueline Kuzma of Stafford County has been inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

Ohio University

Linda Frempong of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

Upper Iowa University

LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County earned a Master of Business Administration in general management at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.