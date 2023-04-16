Bridgewater College

A senior art thesis show, “From the Surreal to the Sublime,” will be on display in Bridgewater College’s Beverly Perdue Art Gallery and various locations on campus through April 28. Malcolm Anderson of Fredericksburg will exhibit a two-episode video project on “FunkHoops” in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery. Christian “C.J.” Romano of Fredericksburg will exhibit the series “Conociendo the Unknown” in the lobby of Bowman Hall.

Emerson College

Ezekiel Manry from Stafford County performed “The Calm After the Storm” at the three-day EmBrace Our HeArts Festival at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. The live performances included comedy sketches, dance, selections from musicals and more.

University of Alaska

Michael Fazio Jr. of Stafford County was named to the fall 2022 deans’ list at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Alaska.

University of Dallas

Gabriella Capizzi of Locust Grove was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.

University of Kentucky

Rowan Cato of Stafford County and Riley Wright of Ruther Glen were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.