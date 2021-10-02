College notes

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
Yasmina Rosiak of Stafford County has been awarded the 2021 Beblon G. Parks Scholarship by the Virginia Education Association.
LIM COLLEGE
Halley McGookin of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at LIM College, New York, N.Y.
THE CITADEL
Bryan Dela Cruz and Evan Schickel of Fredericksburg were awarded gold stars and received dean’s list recognition; Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg and Kelsey Cordero of Stafford were named to the dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Rylie Graham of Spotsylvania County was named to the Concert Choir, one of the upper-level choirs at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
OHIO UNIVERSITY
Lauren Barger of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Genevieve Ross of Spotsylvania was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.