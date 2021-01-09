 Skip to main content
College notes
College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Katherine Hatton of Stafford County was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at George Mason University, Fairfax.

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Danette Catherine Kashawlic and Gwynne Elizabeth Symons Buxton of Spotsylvania County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Ky.

Mc

DANIEL COLLEGE

Abigail Cook of Spotsylvania County has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list with highest honors at McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.

