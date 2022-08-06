College notes

ADELPHI UNIVERSITY

Jenielyn Lopez of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in exercise science at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.

BATES COLLEGE

Margaret Flynn of Kinsale and Lucy Hensley of Fredericksburg were named to the winter semester dean’s list at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Erika Faison of Fredericksburg earned an undergraduate degree in nursing.

Faison and Emily Wollschlager of Stafford County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE

Cynthia Duscio of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in information security.

Amber Mccully of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Recent graduates include Danielle La Venuta, a marine science major from Culpeper County; Gabrielle MacKeown, a marine science major from Amissville; Olivia Fartro, an interdisciplinary studies major from Spotsylvania County; Kiley Jillisky, a marine science major from Spotsylvania; Katie Himes, an intelligence and national security studies major from Stafford County; Hannah Kerns, an intelligence and national security studies major from Spotsylvania; and Hayley Salsberry, a hospitality, resort and tourism management major from Spotsylvania.

Elizabeth Cole of Stafford, and Kerns and Salsberry of Spotsylvania were named to the president’s list.

Fartro, Phoenix Holmes and Presley Patrick of Spotsylvania; La Venuta of Culpeper; MacKeown of Amissville; Connor Pugh of Stafford; and Alec Stewart of Woodford were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina.

DICKINSON COLLEGE

Marcus Fennema and Reid Schattgen of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

EMERSON COLLEGE

Rylan Keeler of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Nathaniel Strobl of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production; and Helina Yared of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in communication studies at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

EMMANUEL COLLEGE

Kennedy Grubb of Barboursville was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Emmanuel College, Boston, Massachusetts.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Audra Curtin of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in political science and law and society; Alexis Frey of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Kaitlyn Parker of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in health science at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

GOODWIN UNIVERSITY

Stephanie Figarella of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Goodwin University, East Hartford, Connecticut.

ITHACA COLLEGE

Gabriel Evans of Stafford County and Sydney Johnson of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York.

MIAMI UNIVERSITY

Zach Ellia of Spotsylvania County and Wendy Poe of Stafford County were named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

Jason Doiron of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in defense and strategic studies at Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.

MOUNT MERCY UNIVERSITY

Abigail Kay of King George County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Alex Kneipp of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science. Reese Jones of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science. Faith Falco of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Nathan Harding of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science/ Master of Science in computer science. Josh Montague of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in game design and development.

Caleb Bush and Faith Falco of King George; Alex Kneipp and Kaylee Willard of Spotsylvania; Preston Gilmore, Tanner Hogan, Ryan McGee, Sarah Sabal and Bennie Williams of Stafford; and Lyndsay Bradford of Unionville were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York.

ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY

Willie Newson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in public administration at Roger Williams University, Bristol, Rhode Island.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Dominic Pancione of Amissville; Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Ryelee Brown, Kaily Karstetter, Cassidy Morrison and Elijah Morton of Culpeper County; Christopher Baker, Isaac Graves, John Hayes, Jordan Heap, Samuel Horn, Aaron Leinenbach, Ricky Perez–Macia, Jordan Rice, Colleen Schneider, Kayla Stephenson and Brooke Vaillancourt of Fredericksburg; Terese Greene of Rapidan; Jay Baker, Sarah Christy, Gabriel Eckenrode, Kelsey Jones, John Kindig, William Kramer, Dylan Powers, James Stewart and Kylee Tuebner of Spotsylvania County; and Janelle Anderson and Jackson Foreman of Stafford County earned athletic director’s list honors for the spring 2022 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Emma Birkitt of King George County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York.