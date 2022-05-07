College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Local students have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Initiated students include George Andrews III and Thomas Bernhardt of Spotsylvania County, and Alexa Uraje of Culpeper County, students at George Mason University, Fairfax; Autumn Hoke of Amissville, a student at Longwood University, Farmville; Jonathan Buchanan, Alicia Hunter and Ethan Marcano of Stafford County, students at Marymount University, Arlington; Erika Meadows and Cheryl Stoddard of Stafford, and James Nagel of Culpeper, students at Radford University, Radford; and Ivan Ayala, Bernice Oppong Kyekyeku, Freda Osei and Joseph Talbert of Stafford, Georgianna Barnett and Taylor Octeau of King George County, and Carol Granger of Locust Grove, students at University of Maryland Global Campus.