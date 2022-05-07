College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI
Local students have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Initiated students include George Andrews III and Thomas Bernhardt of Spotsylvania County, and Alexa Uraje of Culpeper County, students at George Mason University, Fairfax; Autumn Hoke of Amissville, a student at Longwood University, Farmville; Jonathan Buchanan, Alicia Hunter and Ethan Marcano of Stafford County, students at Marymount University, Arlington; Erika Meadows and Cheryl Stoddard of Stafford, and James Nagel of Culpeper, students at Radford University, Radford; and Ivan Ayala, Bernice Oppong Kyekyeku, Freda Osei and Joseph Talbert of Stafford, Georgianna Barnett and Taylor Octeau of King George County, and Carol Granger of Locust Grove, students at University of Maryland Global Campus.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Juan Romero, a digital media arts major from Unionville, was one of nine seniors recognized with the inaugural diversity champion medallion for their outstanding leadership in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater.
COLGATE UNIVERSITY
John Morgan of Stafford County has earned the fall 2021 dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York.