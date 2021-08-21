College notes

DICKINSON COLLEGE

Reid Schattgen of Fredericksburg has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa.

LEE UNIVERSITY

Stephen Busic of Dahlgren, Jordan Lyon of King George County, Lauren Stewart of Stafford County and Rachel Vivian of Spotsylvania County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn.

MOUNT MERCY UNIVERSITY

Abigail Kay of King George County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NORTHERN VERMONT UNIVERSITY

Devyn Thompson of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northern Vermont University.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Samuel Osborne of Fredericksburg earned a master’s degree at Troy University, Troy, Ala.

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Cara Barbieri, Melissa Barnes, Matthew Fields, Travis Miller, Jared Nagle, Matthew Peck, Riley Randall and Gayla Sorensen of Fredericksburg, and Hedy Mora of Stafford have each earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University, Jersey City, N.J.