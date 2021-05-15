College notes

 Skip to main content
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Logan Graham of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in history; Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania earned an associate of science degree in Christian ministries. Monica Marchena of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and was named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

SALES UNIVERSITY

Genevieve O’Connor of Spotsylvania County was recognized for academic achievement at the Academic Excellence Ceremony at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.

KENDREE UNIVERSITY

Cason DeGroot of Stafford County has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in business administration from McKendree University, Lebanon, Ill.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Tara Gallant of Stafford County was a non-empirical project winner in the group category, and Gaelyn Everhart of Spotsylvania County was an empirical project winner in the group category at the Shenandoah University Research Expo at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Jacqueline Colon and Kimberly Lauderdale of Spotsylvania County completed their Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA

Aric Alexander Ramsey of Stafford County earned a Master of Business Administration, and Amber Elizabeth Beasley of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.

