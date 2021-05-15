College notes

BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Logan Graham of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts in history; Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania earned an associate of science degree in Christian ministries. Monica Marchena of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and was named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

SALES UNIVERSITY

Genevieve O’Connor of Spotsylvania County was recognized for academic achievement at the Academic Excellence Ceremony at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.

KENDREE UNIVERSITY

Cason DeGroot of Stafford County has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in business administration from McKendree University, Lebanon, Ill.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY