College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Peyton Clatterbuck of King George County, Rachel Hunter of Stafford County, Jamie Jesionka of Spotsylvania County, Raymond Radford II of Ruther Glen and Jarrett Rodriguez of Fredericksburg were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Radford University; Brooke Lafayette of Stafford was initiated at Frostburg State University.

EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

Brandon Higgins of Culpeper County, Amanda Jasper of Orange County and Hannah Nichols of Spotsylvania County are among 10 graduating seniors who are 2021 Cords of Distinction recipients at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg. Nichols also was among the five education students from EMU to be chosen to attend the 2021 Teachers of Promise Institute, an annual event for 100 of the best and brightest pre-service teachers in Virginia.

THE CITADEL

Bryan Dela Cruz of Fredericksburg and Simon De Oleo of Stafford County were awarded gold stars and named to the dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.