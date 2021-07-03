College notes

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Mary Hart of Spotsylvania County and Brandon Mello of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY

Dalton Oylear of Fredericksburg has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Brooke Lafayette, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg; and Audra Curtin of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY