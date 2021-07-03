 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Mary Hart of Spotsylvania County and Brandon Mello of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY

Dalton Oylear of Fredericksburg has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Brooke Lafayette, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg; and Audra Curtin of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY

Alyssa Gilmore of Amissville; Heather Massey of Brandy Station; Keely Krueger of Culpeper County; Payton Clarke, Dylan Duceman, Caitlyn Field, Caitlin Hull, Tyler Newton, Jessica Underwood, Cole Waldon and Loran Wornstaff of Fredericksburg; Mark Schoenster of Mineral; Raegan Hughes and Wendy Jent of Spotsylvania County; Karoline Colucci, Lucille Morrisroe and Kaitlyn Rupert of Stafford County; and Paxton Boone, Dustin Donner, Sophia Galitsky and Hannah Pelletier of Warrenton were named to the president’s list.

Alexandria Ragle of Amissville; John Burke, Tyler Clary, Chaney Ganninger, Victoria Joyce, Isabella Miller, Mckenna Miller, Brooke Pataky, Lucas Reinhardt, Dayn Roberts and Christelle Temple of Fredericksburg; Isabel Cruz of King George County; Luke Schoenster of Mineral; Meredyth Canard of Rixeyville; Carly Baker and Rachel Pellegreen of Spotsylvania; Payton Barb, Hannah Jones, Kevin Miller, Jordan Smith and AnnMarie Staton of Stafford; and Kathryn Bruch, Kinder Dewoolfson, Jake Katona, Shelby Nesbit, Grant Schaner, Farrah Sturges and Prestin Williamson of Warrenton were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY

Christopher Anthony Henderson of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Robert Chandler Mosher of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; and Matthew W. Stafford of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in cybersecurity.

Anthony John Ellis and Henry C. Millar of Spotsylvania have been named to the president’s list, and Christopher Anthony Henderson of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY

Zachary Miller of Fredericksburg has graduated from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

Madison Hatcher of Stafford County; and Caitlin Yant and Meaghan Yant of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.

COLUMBUS STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Lisa Jackson of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio.

BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC

Brent Kneipp of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass.

ITHACA COLLEGE

Gabriel Evans of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.

SAINT MICHAEL’S COLLEGE

Makenzie Wright of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert