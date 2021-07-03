College notes

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Mary Hart of Spotsylvania County and Brandon Mello of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY
Dalton Oylear of Fredericksburg has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Brooke Lafayette, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg; and Audra Curtin of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.
WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Alyssa Gilmore of Amissville; Heather Massey of Brandy Station; Keely Krueger of Culpeper County; Payton Clarke, Dylan Duceman, Caitlyn Field, Caitlin Hull, Tyler Newton, Jessica Underwood, Cole Waldon and Loran Wornstaff of Fredericksburg; Mark Schoenster of Mineral; Raegan Hughes and Wendy Jent of Spotsylvania County; Karoline Colucci, Lucille Morrisroe and Kaitlyn Rupert of Stafford County; and Paxton Boone, Dustin Donner, Sophia Galitsky and Hannah Pelletier of Warrenton were named to the president’s list.
Alexandria Ragle of Amissville; John Burke, Tyler Clary, Chaney Ganninger, Victoria Joyce, Isabella Miller, Mckenna Miller, Brooke Pataky, Lucas Reinhardt, Dayn Roberts and Christelle Temple of Fredericksburg; Isabel Cruz of King George County; Luke Schoenster of Mineral; Meredyth Canard of Rixeyville; Carly Baker and Rachel Pellegreen of Spotsylvania; Payton Barb, Hannah Jones, Kevin Miller, Jordan Smith and AnnMarie Staton of Stafford; and Kathryn Bruch, Kinder Dewoolfson, Jake Katona, Shelby Nesbit, Grant Schaner, Farrah Sturges and Prestin Williamson of Warrenton were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Christopher Anthony Henderson of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Robert Chandler Mosher of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; and Matthew W. Stafford of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in cybersecurity.
Anthony John Ellis and Henry C. Millar of Spotsylvania have been named to the president’s list, and Christopher Anthony Henderson of Stafford has been named to the dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
Zachary Miller of Fredericksburg has graduated from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Madison Hatcher of Stafford County; and Caitlin Yant and Meaghan Yant of Fredericksburg were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
COLUMBUS STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Lisa Jackson of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio.
BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC
Brent Kneipp of Spotsylvania County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Gabriel Evans of Stafford County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.
SAINT MICHAEL’S COLLEGE
Makenzie Wright of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.