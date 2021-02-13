 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0

BECKER COLLEGE

Olivia Wilson of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Becker College, Worcester, Mass.

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Stephanie Baumann of Fredericksburg has earned the Walter F. Daves Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award, annually awarded to a psychology graduate student who displays outstanding instruction in the department. Baumann is a Ph.D. candidate at Georgia State University, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

Russell Smith of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Ill.

PARK UNIVERSITY

Jessica Page Doiron of Fredericksburg has received a Master of Arts in communication and leadership; Nicholas A. Somich of Stafford County has received a Master of Business Administration in management accounting; and Dwight R. Smith of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics, cum laude, from Park University, Parkville, Mo.

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Halie Murphy of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Allison Cross of Zion Crossroads; Megan Davis, Taylor DeBernard and Mackenzie West of Stafford County; Noah Hawkins of Fredericksburg; and Amber Kressler of Spotsylvania County were named to the president’s list.

Lydia Galloway, Eric Olson, Merritt Peterson, Rachel Stepp, Lucas West and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY

Rachel Good of Stafford County has been named the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, N.C.

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Ashley Espeland and Declan Williams of Fredericksburg have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert