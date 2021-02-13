College notes

BECKER COLLEGE

Olivia Wilson of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Becker College, Worcester, Mass.

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Stephanie Baumann of Fredericksburg has earned the Walter F. Daves Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award, annually awarded to a psychology graduate student who displays outstanding instruction in the department. Baumann is a Ph.D. candidate at Georgia State University, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

Russell Smith of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Ill.

PARK UNIVERSITY

Jessica Page Doiron of Fredericksburg has received a Master of Arts in communication and leadership; Nicholas A. Somich of Stafford County has received a Master of Business Administration in management accounting; and Dwight R. Smith of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics, cum laude, from Park University, Parkville, Mo.

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY