College notes

BECKER COLLEGE
Olivia Wilson of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Becker College, Worcester, Mass.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Stephanie Baumann of Fredericksburg has earned the Walter F. Daves Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award, annually awarded to a psychology graduate student who displays outstanding instruction in the department. Baumann is a Ph.D. candidate at Georgia State University, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
Russell Smith of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Ill.
PARK UNIVERSITY
Jessica Page Doiron of Fredericksburg has received a Master of Arts in communication and leadership; Nicholas A. Somich of Stafford County has received a Master of Business Administration in management accounting; and Dwight R. Smith of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in management/logistics, cum laude, from Park University, Parkville, Mo.
SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Halie Murphy of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University, Loretto, Pa.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Allison Cross of Zion Crossroads; Megan Davis, Taylor DeBernard and Mackenzie West of Stafford County; Noah Hawkins of Fredericksburg; and Amber Kressler of Spotsylvania County were named to the president’s list.
Lydia Galloway, Eric Olson, Merritt Peterson, Rachel Stepp, Lucas West and Caroline Worth of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Rachel Good of Stafford County has been named the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, N.C.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Ashley Espeland and Declan Williams of Fredericksburg have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.