College notes

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Veronica Miller of Stafford County earned a master’s degree in education.

Tomona Mims of Fredericksburg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music, and Margaret Hubert of Stafford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics from James Madison University, Harrisonburg.

UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA FAIRBANKS

Michael Fazio Jr. of Stafford County was named to the chancellor’s list for fall 2021 and spring 2022 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fairbanks, Alaska.

