College notes

CENTRE COLLEGE

Maran Lee of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring 2021 term at Centre College, Danville, Ky.

EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

Natalie Lapedota of Culpeper County was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Kyla Ferguson of Locust Grove received the John and Iva Kneisly Memorial Scholarship and Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship for study at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Candice Armstrong of Spotsylvania County earned a Doctor of Philosophy in leadership; Byron Allen of Spotsylvania earned a Master of Science in coaching; and Kristy Jett–Brown of Spotsylvania earned an Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY

Gregory De Oleo of Stafford County was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.