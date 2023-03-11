Biola University

Skielynne Dempsey of Fredericksburg was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Biola University, La Mirada, California.

Clark University

Ciaran R. Cubbage of Fredericksburg was named to second honors on the fall 2022 dean’s list at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Coastal Carolina University

Bethany Newton and Presley Patrick of Spotsylvania County, and Elizabeth Cole and Caroline Senter of Stafford County were named to the president’s list.

Courtney Rennon of Boston; Addison Gleason of Fredericksburg; Sarah White of Spotsylvania; and Hailey Askelson, Madisyn Padgett and Rebecca Pratte of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina.

Dean College

Jackie Voegele of King George County has earned the role of Singing Crew Players; Understudy — Berthe in the production of “Pippin” at Dean College, Franklin, Massachusetts.

Hamilton College

Rose McCullough of Rapidan was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Abigail Compton, Everest Head and Nick Moore of Culpeper County; Amanda Bowman, Victoria Gruter and Brandon Ritter of Dahlgren; Jacob Chance, Janell Cruey, Jackson Faust–Stephenson, Rodney Gentry, Hannah Ingram, Jaiyah Kallon, Yeahnee Kpueh, Wesley Robinson, Amanda Rosal, Aleksandr Sergeev and Farley Wooldridge of Fredericksburg; Dennis Daniels, Scott Estes, Chelsea Logan and Matthew Robinson of King George County; Charles Briggs and Martin Kassner of Locust Grove; Michael Lavendusky and Trevor Rogers of Montross; Pedro Mata of Orange County; Stephen Spitler of Rhoadesville; Kimberly Mills of Ruther Glen; Bryce Allen, Leonard Allen, Kenneth Balderson, Joshua Batton, Daniel Boseman, Colton Ciufo, Taylor Clark, Justin Corley, Tyana Dangerfield, Tucker Dorf, Bright Eduah, Jade Gonzales, James Hunt, Jacob James, Alphea Jones, Charles Lias, Kristopher Maxwell, Todd Ochs, Connor Rehm, Susana Rios, Gefjon Rivera, Ross Roark, Joshua Gabriel Ruiz, Paul Scharer, Peter Serle, Sun Stars, Brett Wasser and Timothy Weigel of Spotsylvania County; Kerstain Baker, Detrick Beasley, Jeffery Boone, Erica Bradshaw, Jose Cisneros, Kyle Coker, Aurelia Copeland, Nelson Danso, Michael Duran, Christopher Edler, Dennis Evangelista, Ashanti Ferguson, James Fox, Yoan Garcia, Christopher Gaylord, Brian Giddings, Anngie Ramos Grullon, Andrew Harrell, Katie Harris, Treavor Hayden, Julie Hendges, Victor Hernandez, Natashia Hooper, Raymond Jentz, Adam Klapiszewski, Christopher Larson, Jeffrey Lavin Jr., Christina Lofland, Duncan Maccubbin, Thomas Madden, Carol McGee, Neil Messer, Jonathan Mendez, John Mundy, Elmehdi Othmane, Carlton Parks, Zachary Piepenhagen, Nicole Quamina, Mary Rangel, Christopher Rodgers, Ralph Rodriguez, Jonathan Rothwell, Jason Sansky, Dennis Sarpong, Christopher Sparrow, Robert Sonnenberg, Fort Taylor III, Roger Tkaczyk, Victor Velez, Ansley Viel, Ashley Walker, Christopher Williams, Jonathon Williams, Leroy Williams Jr. and John Wright of Stafford County; and Lauren Petruskie of Westmoreland County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Upper Iowa University

Amanda Loase of King George County earned a Master of Business Administration in organizational development at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.

Western Governors University

Geraldine Corbett, Justin Woodbury, Todd Mcgee, Stephen Mclean, Grayce Roque, Mikayla Chambers, Greg Barbieri, Marie Thomason, Sarah Wolff and Stephanie Snow of Fredericksburg; and Liza Balough, Debora Gillespie, Andrea Gray, Kristen Johnston, Ehlana Oliver and Megan Smith of Stafford County earned an award of excellence at Western Governors University.