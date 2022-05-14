College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Alejandro Angulo and Gunnar Cain of Culpeper County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Old Dominion University, Norfolk.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

Andrea Wilson of Montross earned a Master of Education from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

Shelby Lyn Williams of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education at University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Colette Brooks–Salaam of Stafford County completed a Doctor of Philosophy in counselor education and supervision; Juliet Montague of Stafford completed an associate degree in nursing at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY

Zach Montgomery of Culpeper County has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in aerospace engineering; Meredith Lobb of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Science in communicative disorders and deaf education; and Jacob Magura of Culpeper has earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education at Utah State University, Logan, Utah.