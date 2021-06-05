College notes

WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY
Alexxis Hatfield of Fredericksburg has won a Gilman Scholarship to study abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark; Jason A. Raymond of Stafford County has received a National Merit Scholarship from Washington and Lee University, Lexington.
DANIEL COLLEGE
Daniel James Lombardo of Stafford County earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Nicole Badami of Stafford County has received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration; Jacob Caldwell of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences; Allison Cross of Zion Crossroads has received a Bachelor of Science; Megan Davis of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Science; Crystal Dickey of Rhoadesville has received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lydia Galloway of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Science; Noah Hawkins of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration; and Eric Olson of Stafford has received a Bachelor of Arts.
Martin R. Adams of Spotsylvania County has received a National Merit Scholarship from University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
U.S. COAST GUARD ACADEMY
Ensign Ahni Kolandjian of Stafford County graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. Kolandjian earned a Bachelor of Science in government. Following graduation she has been assigned to USCGC John McCormick, Ketchikan, Alaska.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Rafer C. Carter of Fredericksburg was named to second honors on the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Clark University, Worcester, Mass.
YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA
Madison Kauffmann of Culpeper County, Joel Marshall of Spotsylvania County, Claire Shorb of Rixeyville and Jacob Wilhelm of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Emily Brutski of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Mitchell Raymond Arthur and Mary K. Baker of Fredericksburg have received baccalaureate degrees from Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.
TRINE UNIVERSITY
Christopher Garrity of Stafford County has completed requirements for a Master of Business Administration from Trine University, Angola, Ind.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE
Abby Henriksen of Stafford County and Elanor Lambert of Jeffersonton were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
TROY UNIVERSITY
Anthony Childers of Dahlgren and Ryan Collier of Fredericksburg have been named to the provost’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Troy University, Troy, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Erica S. Dziok of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Accountancy in accountancy, and Cynthia Barbara Gunderman of Gordonsville earned a Master of Science in educational administration at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–WHITEWATER
Kaity Soholt of Stafford County has made the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Joshua Tanner of Barboursville; Maria Ferguson of Colonial Beach; Miranda Phipps of Culpeper County; Angie Von Bank of Dahlgren; Quinton Reihman, Hayley Bland and Mackenna Garner of King George County; Courtney d’Entremont, Brian Kestner, Samantha Stamnos and Alyssa Wacharamai of Locust Grove; Grace Mullinax and Alaina Stapleton of Orange County; Krista Kmety and Caitlin Wroten of Ruther Glen; Joseph Bergin, Jasmine Bouchard, Alex Bradley, Anthony Chiesa, Asifa Kainat, Rebecca Mack, Elizabeth McCallum, Morgan Meredith, Brittany Nelson, Krystle Sivak, Isaiah Spencer and Deanna Talton Spotsylvania County; Lauren Chandler, Jennifer Crow, Amanda Damren, Andrew Goshorn, Martha Goshorn, Lacie Grasmick, Claire Hefta, Heather Hofer, Nathan Krikorian, Arielle Martin, Madison Mockler, Rebekah Patton, Deleshea Walker, Britney Washington and Kendra Woodbridge of Stafford County have been named to the winter 2021 president’s list.
Kaleysa Johnson of Bowling Green; Marilyn Brady and Cory Bowers of Culpeper; Breah Richard of Fredericksburg; Cleveland Lucas of Gordonsville; Devon Davati of King George; Samantha Bush of Milford; Hannah Clifford, Christalle Cox, Maurice Drewry and Shirley Green of Spotsylvania; Christopher Gilchrist, Luke Green, Itzel Vergara and Alandrea Whitaker of Stafford have been named to the the winter 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.