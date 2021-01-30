College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI
Samantha Elswick of Culpeper County was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at George Mason University, Fairfax.
RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE
Francesca Poudrier of Fredericksburg has been named to the president’s list; and Stephanie Reid of Spotsylvania County and Sarah Moncure of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, South Prince George.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Abigail Hales of Culpeper County; Sarah Miller of Fredericksburg; Melissa Mainville and Taryn McCormick of Jeffersonton; Matthew Redcay of King George County; Justus Whittington of Locust Grove; Emily Holden of Montross; Mitchel Hale of Ruther Glen; Theresa Brown, Deeanna Delcoco, Alicia Gomez, John Kindig, Aaron Leinenbach, Ricky Perez–Macia and James Stewart of Spotsylvania County; and Abigayle Anderson, John Hayes, Behnoosh Kheirani, Joshua Lewis, Sean McGinley, Jalen Mims and Kalea Saenz of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list.
Brooke Athey and Katherine Sharp of Amissville; Sadie Bryant and Reilly Owen of Barboursville; Jeremy Kwolek, Cassidy Morrison and Jonathan Shorey of Culpeper; A.J. Milligan of Gordonsville; Makenzie Bailey of Jeffersonton; Jonah Frith of King George; Christopher Baker, Jay Baker, Dylan Lewis, Benjamin Morley, Dylan Powers and Sydney Vaillancourt of Spotsylvania; Samuel Bradshaw, Jackson Foreman, Kaitlyn O’Grady, Elizabeth Ranberger, Hannah Shero, Alicia Smith, Kayla Stephenson, Kallie Triplett, Austin Ward and Jalen Williams of Stafford; and Kathryn Martinez of Woodford have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Danielle La Venuta of Culpeper County; Brandie Cantrell, Kaitlyn Coleman, Aaron Garcia, Bethany Newton and Hunter Wilfong of Spotsylvania County; and Noelle Briggs, Elizabeth Cole, Katie Himes, Samantha Meidt, Connor Pugh, Sara Kate Tolliver and Jonathan Wright of Stafford County were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
Mason Allen of Fredericksburg and Katherine Smith of Stafford County were named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at College of Charleston in South Carolina.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
James Coleman and Audra Curtin of Stafford County; and Brooke Lafayette, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
GETTYSBURG COLLEGE
Hannah Evans of Fredericksburg, Daniel Jones of Culpeper County and Daniel Tate of Partlow were recently placed on the dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.
HINDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Timothy Holyfield of Stafford County is a fall 2020 deans’ scholar at Hinds Community College, Raymond, Miss.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lauren Jackson and Andrew Nicholas Witalec of Stafford County, and Lauren Parker of Spotsylvania County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE
Matthew Kassab of Stafford County has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa.
LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY
Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.
PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Ashley Davenport of Gordonsville, Bethany Hatulan of Fredericksburg and Brittani Piazza of Lignum were named to the 2020 fall quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Fla.
SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY
Mitchell R. Arthur, Mary K. Baker and Elyssia R. Smith of Fredericksburg have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
George Banko of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Eleanor Cox of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences; Ian Dario of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Zachery Goforth of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Merritt Peterson of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
Gabriela Carlisle, Chase McGowan and Gabriela Vallejo of Stafford County; Emily Kresho and McKenzie Girvan of Fredericksburg; and Jordan Mullikin and Elizabeth Sabo of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Leah Brodie of Fredericksburg has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN
Kaity Soholt of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
Kirsten Brown of Fredericksburg and LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.