College notes

Matthew Kassab of Stafford County has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa.

LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY

Zachariah Kaatz of Stafford County was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC

Ashley Davenport of Gordonsville, Bethany Hatulan of Fredericksburg and Brittani Piazza of Lignum were named to the 2020 fall quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Fla.

SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY

Mitchell R. Arthur, Mary K. Baker and Elyssia R. Smith of Fredericksburg have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA