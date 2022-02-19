College notes

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

Kayla Compton and Caroline Shaffer of Amissville; Grace Cooper, Anna Samuels and Hannah Herndon of Barboursville; Sang Dai, Austin Hayward, Linda Landaverde, Olivia Lange and Avery Ward of Culpeper County; Moyosore Abbey–Bada, Jabril Al–Hamdy, Tovah Baer, Rachel–Spivey Barbrow, Madeline Barlas, Makenzi Barnhart, Katrina Chenoweth, Kathryn Christman, Mira Dover, Jamie Erfurdt, Jenna Erfurdt, Allie Garrison, Holly Haus, Garrett Heider, Ruby Jackson, Emma Knaus, Noah Kolafa, Lilly Mamon, Isaiah Ortiz, Luke Pineda, Katherine Presutto, Brandon Price, Michelle Rodriguez, Brayden Smith, Leah Smith, Krisztian Szoboszlai and Benjamin Woollven of Fredericksburg; Victoria Carpenter of Gordonsville; Elizabeth Bogin of Jeffersonton; Calista Lide of King George County; Luke Wilson of Locust Grove; Shelbi Shelton of Partlow; William Burton and Michael Jones of Reva; Ava Gibbons of Rixeyville; Meagan Torrence of Ruther Glen; Nolan Harrington, Adam Pellegreen and Atlee Thompson of Spotsylvania County; Katherine Antonucci, Chesney Benson, Lauren Breland, William Breland, Abigail Craig, Erin Davis, Sarah Duplantier, James Giknavorian, Savannah Haley, Amanda Hall, Hannah Hartway, Alexandra Hatzis, Shea King, Allison Kreisman, Olivia Leaman, Ryley Margheim, Zachary Mountjoy, Nicholas Moxley, Kathryn Moyer, Sabrina Schnepfe, Nicole Wilson, Ashlee Youngblood and Ethan Zimmerman of Stafford County; Kimberly Dishman, Sarah Dishman and Jamie Vaughan of Woodford; and Erin Chiumento and Sarah Harar of Zion Crossroads were named to the president’s list.

Masen Armel, Alyssa Coppage, Sophia Hernandez and Tyler Peters of Amissville; Rebekah Coles, Emily Missana and Katherine Reebals of Barboursville; Chase Myers of Brandy Station; Nathaniel Decker, Evan Drake, Elanra Dulaney, Juan Garcia, Madison Moore, Lara Parker, Olivia Searle and Benjamin Virag of Culpeper; Rebecca Anderson, Bryson Bachand, Morgan Bass, Regan Bergquist, Thomas Bertram, William Bradford, Jane Britton, Spencer Brooks, Mallory Burns, Gregory Campfield, Julia Chill, Harry Chu, Bay Cohen, Thomas Davies, Cierra Davis, Richard Ernst, Connor Ferares, Trevor Ferares, Rebecca Fleetwood, Madalynn Foley, Alfred Gossett, Heather Groel, Alexandra Haggerty, Avery Haines, Jessica Harris, Rhiley Harris, Eva Heller, Annalise Henzler, Jonathan Holstein, Katie Howard, Sydney Keane, Simon Kintzel, Adam Kolafa, Shelby Lam, Noah Lau, Caroline Loncar, Rhianon Lott, Megan McBride, Tess McGrady, Kyle Moore, Caroline Mork, Gianna Morreale, Angela Moulton, Courtney Moulton, Brianna Nassiri, Madalynn Nofplot, Karrington Owens, Jillian Pueppke, Thomas Rowe, Ricardo Rigual, Khadijah Sankoh, Kailey Schoolfield, Trevor Schotsch, Emma Seacrist, Jonathan Vazquez Silva, Katherine Surette, Jace Taylor, Frantz Threatt, Caitlin Thrift, Lucy Utz, Brianna Wallace, Alexa Walsh, Julianne White, Kaniya Whiting, Makenzie Williams, Natalie Williams, Bria Wright and Isabella Wylie of Fredericksburg; Mallory Dubell, Kaitlyn Huff, Kathleen Sutherland and Kylee Wiggins of Jeffersonton; Kellie Bentz, Claire Chalkley, Francis Fournier, Emily Garcia, Travis Harrison, Christopher Klopp, Regan Lenzi, Emma Redmond, Zachariah Wheeler, Delanie Williams and Rebekah Withrow of King George; Brianna Dunn, Hannah Jones and Julia Koehler of Locust Grove; Kara Deeds and Forrest Melton of Orange County; Thomas Evans of Partlow; Avery Smith of Port Royal; Nicholas Jones of Reva; Caleb Hackett and Madison Nutter of Ruther Glen; Alexi Ahmadi, Andrew Balgoyen, Renee Colelli, Cameron Dodson, Madison Feeney, Tayler Henriques, Logan Howard, Alice Klein, Hermione Lewis, Tatianna Schlienger, Matthew Stretton and Alana Tilden of Spotsylvania; Teresa Awuah, Aaron Baldwin, Lauren Bristow, Jillian Clark, Mark Denecke, Jordan DiJoseph, Haylee Edwards, John Etheridge, Sharara Faisal, Michaela Flanagan, Nathaniel Flynn, Anthony Gryder, Kasi Harripersad, D’Alontae Hayes, Connor Hicks, Ashley May Maher, Zoe McDowell, Liam Olah, Brittany Olson, Judy Qawasmi, Cameron Quinn, Sydney Ralph, Se’Lis Sharpe, Elisa Slater, Ashton Stark, Catheryn Stumpf, Sophia Taffera, Angela Tran and Roni Wyche of Stafford; and Aliyah Hawkins of Zion Crossroads were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.