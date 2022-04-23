College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Elizabeth Burke of Culpeper County, a student at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Two local students will showcase a group of works that is the culmination of four years of work and development in the Bridgewater College Senior Art Thesis Show “17.”

Juan Romero, a digital media arts major from Unionville, will exhibit “Where We Are From” in Moomaw Hall. Noah Ross, a digital media arts major from Fredericksburg, will exhibit “On the Fly: An App by Fly Fishermen For Fly Fishermen” in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.