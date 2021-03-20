College notes

BATES COLLEGE
Margaret Flynn of Sandy Point was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine.
THE CITADEL
Bryan Dela Cruz, Evan Schickel and Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg; and Simon De Oleo and Kohl Hammer of Stafford County have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Ayden Dixon of King George County has been inducted into Mu Kappa Tau, the National Marketing Honor Society at East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kassandra Moore and Brigit O’Malley of Fredericksburg, and Helina Yared of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE
Niamh Connell of Fredericksburg was awarded dean’s list honors during the fall 2020 semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, Md.
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
Erin Kerrigan of Warrenton and Davison Smith of Fredericksburg have been named to the honor roll at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Sunday Adeoye of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Eric Barger of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Science in IT, security emphasis; Giuliana Coers of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Curtis Conrad of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in information technology; Tara Gordon of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Linda McHugh of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Shannon Myer of Spotsylvania received a Master of Science in educational leadership; Valerie Oliver of Stafford received a Master of Science in management and leadership; Lesley Reynolds of Stafford received a Master of Science in data analytics; Kelli Rilley of Spotsylvania received a Master of Science in management and leadership; Sarah Robinson of Stafford received a Master of Education in learning and technology; Donna Rolle of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Ashley Shaner of Goldvein received a Master of Science in special education; Akua Smith of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in business, healthcare management; Christina Smith of Stafford received a Master of Science in nursing, education; Michael Valerio of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in network operations and security; Sonya Weatherholtz of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in business management; and Megan Wiltshire de Chipana of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University.