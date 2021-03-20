College notes

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Sunday Adeoye of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and information assurance; Eric Barger of Spotsylvania County received a Bachelor of Science in IT, security emphasis; Giuliana Coers of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Curtis Conrad of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in information technology; Tara Gordon of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Linda McHugh of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Shannon Myer of Spotsylvania received a Master of Science in educational leadership; Valerie Oliver of Stafford received a Master of Science in management and leadership; Lesley Reynolds of Stafford received a Master of Science in data analytics; Kelli Rilley of Spotsylvania received a Master of Science in management and leadership; Sarah Robinson of Stafford received a Master of Education in learning and technology; Donna Rolle of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Ashley Shaner of Goldvein received a Master of Science in special education; Akua Smith of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in business, healthcare management; Christina Smith of Stafford received a Master of Science in nursing, education; Michael Valerio of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in network operations and security; Sonya Weatherholtz of Spotsylvania received a Bachelor of Science in business management; and Megan Wiltshire de Chipana of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University.