College notes
College notes

CENTRE COLLEGE

Maran Lee of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 term at Centre College, Danville, Ky.

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

John Morgan of Stafford County has earned the fall 2020 dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Clerin Martin of King George County has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University, Troy, Ala.

PHI KAPPA PHI

Xander Boit of Stafford County and Tina Stevenson of Spotsylvania County, students at George Mason University, Fairfax, and David Sant of Stafford, a student at Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

