BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Tom D. MacPhee of Fredericksburg has received a Master of Science in computer information systems from Boston University in Massachusetts.
BUTLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Camille Downs of Fredericksburg has graduated from Butler Community College, El Dorado, Kan.; she has also been named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor roll.
CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
Lucille Murphy of Stafford County has been named to the president’s list; and Nicholas Gines of Fredericksburg and Rachel Peterson of Locust Grove have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Bradley Blake of Amissville; Brooke Lafayette, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg; and Audra Curtin, James Coleman and Sierra Smizer of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY
Olivia Flanagan and Sean Wilson of Spotsylvania County have earned degrees at High Point University, High Point, N.C.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Jun Qian has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, majoring in electrical engineering, from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Tess Marie Hatton of Stafford County graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art from University of Mary Washington; she also received the Emil R. Schnellock Award for Excellence in Painting. David Jett of Stafford graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from University of Mary Washington; he was also inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the academic honor society.
