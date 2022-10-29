 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Notes

College Notes

Shenandoah University

Rida Rahman of Stafford County is one of 50 individuals selected for the 2023 Global Citizenship Project at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

Western Governors University

Merry Thomas, Rachel Sumaray, Crystal Cooper, Todd McGee and Nicole Troyer of Fredericksburg; Keeli Billings of Goldvein; Debra Dennis of Sealston; Bianca Ademola and Kayla Beeson of Spotsylvania County; and Liza Balough, Adrienne McNeil and Cathleen Pessolano of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University.

