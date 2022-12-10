 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College notes

Phi Kappa Phi

Nurullah Humayun, Kimberly Lintag–Nguyen and Brian Raska Jr. of Fredericksburg; Jessica Anibal and Tara Hefner of Spotsylvania County; and Edward Greiner and Michael Sidebotham of Stafford County were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.

The Citadel

Bryan Dela Cruz and Elijah Joseph of Fredericksburg and Elijah Bass of Stafford County were awarded gold stars and placed on the dean’s list.

Amber Fairfax and Cooper Morse of Culpeper County; Logan Treiber of Fredericksburg; and Kelsey Cordero, Kohl Hammer and Seth Meservey of Stafford County were placed on the dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

