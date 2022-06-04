College notes

PHI KAPPA PHI

Andrea Westerbeck of Fredericksburg was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at George Mason University, Fairfax.

Chesney Benson of Stafford County, a student at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, was awarded a Study Abroad Grant worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi; Benson will use the grant to study abroad at Cambridge University in England.

BELMONT UNIVERSITY

Natalia Colon–Gonzalez, Julianna Robinson and MacKenzie Zickert of Spotsylvania County; and Dania Humadi of Stafford County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Hiram Luciano–Olivencia of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE

Abby Henriksen of Stafford County and Elanor Lambert of Jeffersonton were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

MCDANIEL COLLEGE

Victoria Lee of King George County earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

MOUNT MERCY UNIVERSITY

Abigail Kay of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Julia Hollandsworth of Spotsylvania County has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Ernesto Huerta of Barboursville; Shantay Brown, Wallace Covington, Erika Peraza Faulconer, Donna Hersan and Nichole Lemay of Culpeper County; Chloe Walters of Fredericksburg; Aimee Foley and Nakia Powell of Jeffersonton; Hayley Bland of King George County; Krista Costello, Brian Kestner, Steven Shiner and Alana West of Locust Grove; Jessica Putnam of Montross; Ashley McDaniel of Orange County; April Baucom, Daniel Jenkins and Caitlin Wroten of Ruther Glen; Alyssa Aguilera, Robert Almand, Andrew Boyle, Emily Carter, Heidi Cieslewitz, Sarah Decker, Maurice Drewry, Michael Eadie, Brandon Jeune, Robert Martin, Brittany Nelson, Sean Neumann, Lauren Simpson, Krystle Sivak and Alexis Ward of Spotsylvania County; Cody Bowen, Jacqueline Hernandez Cecilio, Jennifer Chavez, Angela Dyer, Diana Fagala, Heather Garecht, Shannon Gressly, Kristina Hudson, Carly Lane, Julia Lehmann, Sarah Lumpkins, Kali Mobley, Jonah Moore, Lukas Rau, Kayleigh Tykoski and William Young of Stafford County were named to the president’s list

Monica Cooper of Fredericksburg; Matthew Poe, Quinton Reihman and Gregory Tipton of King George; Grace Mullinax of Orange; Samyra Marshall of Ruther Glen; Janny Chitpasong, Tony Feltman, Alexa Melendez and Michael Trottier of Spotsylvania; Christopher Gilchrist, Ronald Pearsall and Blake Plowman of Stafford were named to the dean’s list for winter 2022 at Southern New Hampshire University, online or in Manchester, New Hampshire.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

Shakira Austin of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies from the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH GEORGIA

Mark Alexander of Stafford County was awarded the Class of 1969 David “Snake” Wood Endowment Scholarship and Wynne–Mathews Scholarship as a member of the Corps of Cadets at University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.