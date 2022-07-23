College notes

DESALES UNIVERSITY

Genevieve A. O’Connor of Spotsylvania County graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in communication and theology and was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE

Ryan Boyette, Sandra Coffee and Sarah Tiller of Fredericksburg; Olivia Haynes of Spotsylvania County; Madeline Hummel of Stafford County; Justine South of King George County; and Jameson Woodard of Culpeper County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College, Emory.

LEHIGH UNIVERSITY

James Ball of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics in finance, and De’Shun Mickens of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

LUTHER COLLEGE

Christion Pinkney of Stafford County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa.

MUHLENBERG COLLEGE

Joshua Barnett of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science with a minor in mathematics at Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania.

OHIO UNIVERSITY

Alex Mackeown of Amissville has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

SUNY MORRISVILLE

Lucy Dixon of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville, Morrisvillle, New York.

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA–LINCOLN

Kayla Conti of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 deans’ list at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska.

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

Sareena Shetti of Spotsylvania County and Noelle Sterner of Stafford County were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Brandon Mello of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in management at the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN

Lindsey Jiron of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Mya Carter of King George County was named to the chancellor’s list; and Reilly Tanner of Amissville was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina.