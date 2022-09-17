College notes

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Ernesto Huerta of Barboursville; Kathy Stachkunas of Colonial Beach; Wendy Blackwell, Erika Peraza Faulconer, Kimberly Hitt, Nichole Lemay, Rachael Snowman, Michael Stalwick and Holly Wooten of Culpeper County; Chase Woolman and Tony Feltman of Fredericksburg; Nakia Powell of Jeffersonton; Alana West of Locust Grove; Jessica Putnam of Montross; Michelle Leathers and Grace Mullinax of Orange County; Daniel Jenkins, Jonathan Mosby and Caitlin Wroten of Ruther Glen; Alyssa Aguilera, Robert Almand, Emily Carter, Heidi Cieslewitz, Sarah Decker, Maurice Drewry, Lacy Fizer, Skyler Hayes, Alexa Melendez, Jo-Anne Molina, Brittany Nelson, Sean Neumann, Aaliyah Page, Lauren Simpson and Krystle Sivak of Spotsylvania County; Megan Berninghausen, Jacqueline Hernandez Cecilio, Angela Dyer, Kayla Faber, Heather Garecht, Amanda Garrett, Shannon Gressly, Erica Hansley, Julian Harding, Nicholas Iannucci, Carly Lane, Jonah Moore, Alejandro Navarro, Kelly Norton, Blake Plowman, John Thomas, Latasha Thompson, Andrea Vaca, Aidan Vask, Deleshea Walker and William Young of Stafford County; and Samantha Nuckols of Unionville were named to the summer 2022 president’s list.

Wallace Covington of Culpeper County; Gregory Tipton of King George County; Casey Skipper and Alexis Ward of Locust Grove; Lakeisha Abrams, Andrew Boyle, Kaitlyn Johnson and Ashlee Selby of Spotsylvania County; Heather Hofer, Ronald Pearsall and Samantha Williams of Stafford County; and Lakisa Ellis of Zion Crossroads were named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Holly Williams was named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Tara Akers, Cathleen Baker, Cara Barbieri, Anyssa Dudley, Kenneth Ellinger, Todd McGee, Jason Orlando, Heather Peck, Mallory Sortino, Rachel Sumaray, Christina Theberge, Nicole Troyer, Sherri Walker and Joshua Wright of Fredericksburg; and Anthony Andrews, Jamie Chichester, Woody Colling, Valerie Contreras, Aryhel Freeman, Debora Gillespie, Felix Gyamfi, Wajiha Martell, Cathleen Pessolano, Agnes Sakyi and Jenna Taft of Stafford County have earned an Award of Excellence online at Western Governors University.