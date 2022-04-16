College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Keegan Finley of Spotsylvania County was recently initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, at New England College, Henniker, New Hampshire.

PHI KAPPA PHI

Allie Garrison of Fredericksburg, a student at James Madison University, Harrisonburg; Rachel Helzer of Spotsylvania County, a student at Southern Virginia University; and Sydney Johnson of Fredericksburg, a student at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Macauley Calhoun of Barboursville shared a research presentation, “Explaining the Fanaticism of the Imperial Japanese Military During the Pacific War,” during the ASPIRE showcase at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater.

PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC

Ashley Davenport of Gordonsville earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, and Bethany Hatulan of Fredericksburg was named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Florida.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Clerin Martin and Sheena Martin of King George County were named to the chancellor’s list for term3 of the 2021–2022 academic year at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Amber Kressler of Fredericksburg was among 13 Human Environmental Sciences majors selected by faculty to participate in the Crenshaw Leadership Academy at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.