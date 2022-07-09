College notes

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Lauren Eye of Fredericksburg was awarded the Zygmunt Bauman Scholar Award for outstanding scholarship and leadership in the classroom and exemplifying academic citizenship in the Department of Sociology. Eye also is the 2022 winner of the Bridgewater College Founder’s Award, which recognizes a Bridgewater College senior who best demonstrates the values of the college’s founder, D.C. Flory, both in and out of the classroom.

COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY

Jessica Washington of King George County earned a Juris Doctor; Anas’a Dixon of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor; Micah Catlett of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science; Aaron Albright of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Olivia Askew of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Arts; Gabrielle Bozeman of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Davies of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science; Daniel Dolvin of Woodford earned a Bachelor of Science; Noah Duncan of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; William English of King George earned a Bachelor of Arts; Meghan Gates of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Kamilah Kerr-El of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Zachary Roberts of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Arts; Finley Roles of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Corbin Shiflett of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Arts; Jamileth Silva of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration; and Benjamin Turman of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science.

Aaron Albright, Jarrett Bloom, Ellie Butler, Lizzy Davies, Elizabeth Denecke, Calvin Farrell, Kamilah Kerr-El, Erin Lipkin, Finley Roles and Alejandra Silva of Fredericksburg; Emily Burkholder, Lili Castro, Owen Darcy, Amar Dunham and Catherine Storke of King George; Thomas Smith of Port Royal; Francesca Poudrier of Ruther Glen; and Gabrielle Bozeman, Hanna Douglas, Jayden Moon and Miles Piontek of Spotsylvania were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg.

HOLLINS UNIVERSITY

Marina Keyvellou of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in biology.

Monika Artiga–Mora of Stafford County, Aqsa Fazal and Hollis Glancy of Fredericksburg, Kailee Hall of Locust Grove, Margaret Hathcock of Rixeyville, and Zoe Raba of Ruther Glen were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Hollins University, Roanoke.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Rachel Jordan Hunziker of Orange County earned a Master of Science in special education; Jazmin Denise Maten of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in strategic communications; Kayla Ann Meade of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Social Work in social work; Valente Perez of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in criminal justice; and John Robert Talbert of Barboursville earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration.

Allison Michelle Schreiner of Fredericksburg earned a Education Specialist Degree in school psychology.

Nii Abraham of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Kaliana Beard of Locust Grove earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Logan Xavier Burnley of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in theatre; Emily Louise Dalton of Unionville earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Andrew Daniels of Culpeper County earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Daniel Ryan Donelson of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in communication; Jill Breanna Elkins of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Science in social science; Amber Christine Fredriksen of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies; Daniel Jeremiah Graves of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Nathan Alexander Grieve of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in science and technology; Kaitlyn Danielle Hagen of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art; Rachel Paige Hunter of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise, sport and health education; Nicholas Alexander Jackson of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in science and technology; Taylor Joyce Jamison of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Anna Marie Kelly of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Brooke Alysse Lamberton of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in communication; Savannah Lynn Lancaster of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Sabrina Haley Lee of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Miguel A. Melgar of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Science in media studies; Anna Christine Pettry of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in communication; Vladimir Perez of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Karsen Suzanne Powers of Amissville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Ed Quainoo of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies; Caleb Andrew Rippey of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in science and technology; Jasmine Marie Rivera of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Devan Lee Rowe of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Chanera Dorraine Thomas of Ruther Glen earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Avery Elizabeth Tully of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Eddie Aaron Umana of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies; and Wesley Miracle Wallace of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in theatre at Radford University.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

Emmett Hardy of Fredericksburg earned a doctorate in pharmacy; Steven Jagdeo of Amissville earned a doctorate in non-traditional pharmacy; and Lora–Maria Koytcheva of Fredericksburg earned a doctorate in pharmacy.

Gaelyn Everhart of Spotsylvania County earned a Master of Science in occupational therapy; Emily Michaelis of Spotsylvania earned a Master of Science in athletic training; Elijah Morton of Fredericksburg earned a master’s degree in business administration; Suzannah Quirk of Woodford earned a Master of Science in education; Morgan Robinson of Stafford County earned a master’s degree in business administration; Isra Shah of Fredericksburg earned a master’s degree in public health; James Smith of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in perform arts leadership and management; and Melita Vasquez of Stafford earned a Master of Science in applied behavior analysis.

Misti Gray of Fredericksburg earned a graduate certificate in nurse midwifery.

Katherine Allwine of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Makenzie Bailey of Jeffersonton earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Christopher Baker of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jay Baker of Spotsylvania earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration; Ismael Batres of Stafford earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration; Emily Brett of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Theresa Brown of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Music in music production and recording technology; Sadie Bryant of Barboursville earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Deeanna Delcoco of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Janyce Floyd of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sheldon Flynn of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology; Makayla Gill of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jocelyn Granados of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity; Isaac Graves of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of business administration and a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Kelsey Jones of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Science in public health; Kaily Karstetter of Culpeper County earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration; Behnoosh Kheirani of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Carl Lewis of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Dylan Lewis of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in sport management and a Bachelor of Science in Esports; Taryn McCormick of Jeffersonton earned a Bachelor of Music in music education; Haley Meyer of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Benjamin Morley of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Timothy Nichols of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies; Ricky Perez–Macia of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Kimberly Perry of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in public health; Colleen Schneider of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Katherine Sharp of Amissville earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Anna Shenk of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Jonathan Shorey of Culpeper earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration; Nikolas Stewart of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in sport management; and Jalen Williams of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and an undergraduate certificate in health and physical education at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG

Eden Grace Harvey of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at University of Lynchburg.