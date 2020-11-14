 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notes
0 comments

College notes

  • 0

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY

John Hayes of Stafford County was recently selected for Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society at Shenandoah University, Winchester.

UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Susan Catlett of Spotsylvania County completed the Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction; Jacqueline Keith of Spotsylvania completed the Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction; and Bradd Buckingham of Ruther Glen completed a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford members support STEPVA
Announcements

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford members support STEPVA

North Stafford Rotarians stepped up to volunteer at a drive-in and open mic night to support STEPVA (Sensory + Theater = Endless Possibilities), a regional organization that empowers people with special needs through artistic expression and sensory exploration. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert