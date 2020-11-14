College notes

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
John Hayes of Stafford County was recently selected for Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society at Shenandoah University, Winchester.
UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS
Susan Catlett of Spotsylvania County completed the Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction; Jacqueline Keith of Spotsylvania completed the Education Specialist in supervisor of instruction; and Bradd Buckingham of Ruther Glen completed a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
