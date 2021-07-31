College notes

THE CITADEL

Simon De Oleo of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Brooke Lafayette of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.

HOLLINS UNIVERSITY

Monika Artiga–Mora of Stafford County, Aqsa Fazal of Fredericksburg and Zoe Raba of Ruther Glen were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hollins University, Roanoke.

MIAMI UNIVERSITY

Brooke Lyles of Stafford County graduated summa cum laude, University Honors, with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies, sustainability.

Zach Ellia and Margo Weber of Spotsylvania County; and Brooke Lyles and Wendy Poe of Stafford were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY