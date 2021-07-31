College notes

THE CITADEL
Simon De Oleo of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Brooke Lafayette of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.
HOLLINS UNIVERSITY
Monika Artiga–Mora of Stafford County, Aqsa Fazal of Fredericksburg and Zoe Raba of Ruther Glen were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hollins University, Roanoke.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Brooke Lyles of Stafford County graduated summa cum laude, University Honors, with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies, sustainability.
Zach Ellia and Margo Weber of Spotsylvania County; and Brooke Lyles and Wendy Poe of Stafford were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Elwin Frempong of Barboursville; Jessica Dotson and Heather Stubbs of Culpeper; Paige Hamilton of Elkwood; Sherrie Lee and Sarah Miller of Fredericksburg; Haley Brown and AJ Milligan of Gordonsville; Rachel Gray and Melissa Mainville of Jeffersonton; Charles Dahl of Orange County; Amanda Ahmed, Vivianette Menendez Nieves, Edwin Ortega, Samantha Rauer and Kelly Rivera of Spotsylvania County; Tinesha Allen, Michael Beutel, Miriam Dausman, Kaitlyn Forster, Tara Gallant, Alexis Johnson, Sean McGinley, Armando Mondragon, Madison Nichols, Janel Ojeda, Alicia Smith, Austin Ward and Devon Weaver of Stafford County graduated from Shenandoah University, Winchester.
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Anna Blair Poulson of Orange County, Sophie Thomas of Spotsylvania County, and Rachel Good of Stafford County were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, N.C.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN
Kaity Soholt of Stafford County graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, Whitewater, Wisc.
WHEATON COLLEGE
Faith Clark of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.