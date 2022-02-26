College notes

OMICRON DELTA KAPPA

Justus Whittington of Locust Grove, who attends Shenandoah University, and Tiffanie Grimes of Spotsylvania County and Stephanie Yuschak of Stafford County, who attend Virginia Commonwealth University, were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY

Erin Cronce, Elizabeth Denecke, Calvin Farrell, Meghan Gates, Kamilah Kerr–El, Kamden Morefield, Rahul Pamadi, Finley Roles, Alejandra Silva and Rachel Whitley of Fredericksburg; Emily Burkholder, Lili Castro, Owen Darcy, Amar Dunham and Catherine Storke of King George County; and Chloe Allen, Hanna Douglas, Jennifer Ovando–Juarez and Miles Piontek of Spotsylvania County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Kiori Edwards, Jordan Patrick and Taylor Patrick of Fredericksburg; Kyla Ferguson of Locust Grove; and Audra Curtin and Maggie Sharp of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md.

HOLLINS UNIVERSITY

Lisa–Marie Bastian of Stafford County; Aqsa Fazal and Halle Uchytil of Fredericksburg; Kailee Hall of Locust Grove; and Zoe Raba of Ruther Glen were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Hollins University in Roanoke.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Kiley Cheyanne Buster of Culpeper County earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration; Cynthia M. Harris of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in special education; and Kinjal Hitendra Thakkar of Fredericksburg earned a Master of Science in physician assistant.

Devaughn Dyquan Carson of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies; Danielle Renee Cooper of Gordonsville earned a Bachelor of Science in political science; John Bryant Yeaman Deal of Culpeper earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Connor Patrick Knights of Kinsale earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Christina Marie Krenzel of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Caroline Jean Loving of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Catherine Marie Loving of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Kendi Mikali Mwongo of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in information science and systems; Elizabeth Daria Rathbone of Jeffersonton earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Jesse Thomas of Spotsylvania earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; and Ruth Sarai Benitez Villatoro of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology at Radford University in Radford.

SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY

Meghan O. Broyan of Spotsylvania County was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

Shanese Lloyd of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at University of Arkansas, Little Rock, Ark.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Mary Hart of Fredericksburg and Brandon Mello of Stafford County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Tampa, Tampa, Fla.

WHEATON COLLEGE

Faith Clark of Spotsylvania County and Elizabeth Kaye of Locust Grove were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.