College notes

Paul DiGiacomo Jr. of Fredericksburg, Meghan Failor and Sarah Kreider of Spotsylvania County, Katherine Willis of Stafford County and Abbey Wills of Amissville were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; Jared Campbell of Spotsylvania was initiated at University of Louisville; Joseph Heindrichs of Stafford County was initiated at United States Military Academy; Makenzie Skinner of Spotsylvania was initiated at University of Lynchburg; Irene Thompson of Stafford was initiated at Troy University; and Susanne Tomillon of Unionville was initiated at Pennsylvania State University.